Kiwi Model Georgia Fowler Stuns In White Bra For New Instagram Update

Georgia Fowler shared a new update to her Instagram page to show her 1 million fans a peek of her recent photo shoot for Harper’s Bazaar Australia.

On Tuesday, February 4, the Kiwi model took to the popular social media platform to post a stunning snapshot of herself rocking minimum clothing and jewelry, and her followers are loving it.

For the photo, Fowler posed outdoors with her back to the camera. She leaned against a white corrugated surface as the low sun made her tanned skin glow. The shoot was captured by photographer Darren McDonald in Sydney, Australia, according to the tag and geotag paired with her post.

Fowler rocked a two-piece outfit that showed off quite a bit of skin. On her upper body, the Victoria’s Secret model wore a white bra that features a thin black stripe that cuts horizontally across the cups. The top has an underwire structure that gives the garment good enough and two adjustable straps that go over the shoulders. The bra clasps in the back and boasts a low-cut neckline that sits low on Fowler’s chest, showcasing a bit of her cleavage.

The brunette beauty teamed her top with a pair of matching white bottoms. However, the camera captured her from the hips up, so most of her bottoms are outside of the frame. A bit of an elastic band is visible on Fowler’s lower back.

Fowler accessorized her look with a silver chain necklace, studded earrings and a matching silver bracelet on her left wrist. In her caption, the model revealed that she wore Tiffany and Co. for this photo shoot.

The blue-eyed stunner rested both elbows on the wall as she turned her head to the left to face the camera. She shot a fierce gaze at the onlooker with lips pursed. Fowler’s brunette bob was swept over to one side and styled down in loose waves that partially covered her face, giving her look a wild vibe.

Unsurprisingly, Fowler’s post was popular with her fans. In under a day of going live, the photo has garnered more than 14,500 likes and upwards of 80 comments. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to praise the aesthetics of the photo, and also to shower Fowler with compliments.

“A photographer’s dream,” one user raved, trailing the comment with a sparkle emoji.

“Amazing capture looking stunning out there,” replied another one, including a yellow flower and OK hand sign at the end of the message.

“Total babe,” added a third fan.