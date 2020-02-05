Bombshell Cindy Kimberly Rocks Lacy White Tank & Curled Mane In Hot New Instagram Share

Cindy Kimberly is putting on a sexy display in yet another social media update that she her followers blushing. As fans of the Instagram model know, Kimberly has been wildly popular on the platform ever since Justin Bieber shared a photo of her on his account. Now, the bombshell has amassed a following of over 6 million and pretty much everything that she shares on her page garners plenty of likes and comments.

In the most recent update, the bombshell looked insanely beautiful in a short video. The model did not specifically tag her location in the post but she did add two sun emojis to the caption as light could be seen reflecting off of her face. Kimberly could be seen posing in front of the camera and running her hands through her long and curly mane as she stated seductively into the camera. The model wore her hair parted in the middle as little ringlets fell all the way down to her chest.

The stunner also sported a flawless application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and matte lipstick. Even though the clip was only taken from her chest up, the model’s lacy white tank was visible in for fans while her tanned skin was on display. Since the brand new share went live on her page, it’s earned her a ton of attention from her loyal followers.

In addition to over 470,000 likes, the post has garnered over 2,300 comments and that number continues to climb as time goes by. Many of the model’s fans commented to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her beauty. A few more Instagram users were left speechless and opted to comment with their choice of emoji rather than words.

“You’re too perfect. Tell me how,” one fan gushed, adding a few heart-eye emoji.

“I wish I looked like you tbh. It’s true, God is a woman,” a second Instagrammer raved in addition to a single flame emoji.

“How is it even possible to look like that,” one more fan asked.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the model sizzled in another smoking hot look, that time in a triple photo update that was taken in in Tokyo, Japan. She left little to the imagination in a low-cut pink top while she accessorized the look with a pair of dangling earrings. In the caption of the post, she joked that she is the CEO of taking pictures with food as she held a chopstick with a piece of sushi in her hand.