Bikini Model Alexa Collins Gets Sultry In Scanty Purple & Black Lace Lingerie On Instagram

Alexa Collins showed off her trim body in a skimpy lingerie set for her latest Instagram post. The bikini model published the photo to her feed on Wednesday.

In the sexy snap, Alexa sat in a chair as she rocked a black lace sports bra with purple flower detailing. She added a matching garter belt and panties.

The lingerie showcased the model’s toned arms, ample cleavage, flat tummy, rock hard abs, curvy hips, and lean legs. She sat with a sultry look on her face as she had one of her arms draped over her lap while the other rested on a nearby desk.

Alexa had her long, blond hair parted to the side and styled in straight strands that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulders.

She also sported a full face of makeup. The glam look included sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, black eyeliner, and pink eye shadow. She completed the look with pale pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her forehead and nose, and dark pink gloss on her full lips.

In the caption of the photo, Alexa reveals that the lingerie was made by the brand FashionNova, and that she planned to use it for Valentine’s Day.

Of course, many of Alexa’s 773,000-plus followers made short work of showing their love for the shot. The photo raked in over 3,500 likes and more than 120 comments in less than an hour after it was posted.

“Wow what a valentine’s day it would be to see you looking like that absolutely stunning,” one of Alexa’s fans wrote in the comments section.

“Why are so amazing that no one has the words to describe how truly brilliant you are. I am just speechless,” remarked another adoring fan.

“You are literally my favorite on IG. Perfection and just flawless beauty,” a third social media user gushed.

“This lingerie is perfection! Alexa you look just gorgeous all dolled up for Valentine’s Day. I can’t wait to see more of these kinds of posts when I’m scrolling,” a fourth person told the model.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model stunned her fans on Wednesday as well when she posted a set of photos that featured her rocking a ruffled red dress with a plunging neckline.

Alexa Collins put all of her enviable curves on full display in the dress, which highlighted her abundant cleavage. That upload also proved to be a popular one among fans, who have clicked the like button over 15,000 times while leaving more than 230 comments to date.