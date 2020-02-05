‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Julian Offers His Help, But Brad’s Suspicious Of His Motives

Good stuff is on the way with Wednesday’s episode of General Hospital. Spoilers tease that Brad’s anxiety will still be quite high and he will be immediately suspicious when Julian offers him some help.

Both Julian and Brad have been extremely stressed and wracked with guilt over the car accident that led to Lucas’ coma. Brad has no idea that Julian messed with the brakes on the car, but he knows he distracted his husband by confessing the truth about Wiley right before the crash.

Brad has leaned heavily on Julian throughout this Wiley saga, admitting early on that Wiley wasn’t really Willow’s biological son. Julian helped him, but this dynamic shifted significantly when Brad admitted that the little boy is really Michael and Nelle’s biological son.

General Hospital spoilers from the preview for Wednesday’s show indicate that Julian and Brad will cross paths with one another. Julian will tell his son-in-law he is there to help, but Brad will make it clear he is skeptical that this is a legitimate offer.

According to Soap Central, Julian will be trying to find peace in some sense this week. It sounds as if this teaser could be related to this interaction with Brad, but it may not go as he intended. General Hospital spoilers share that Brad will ask his father-in-law what the catch is with the offer of help.

"I deserve to know tried to kill my children and what you're going to do about it." #GH pic.twitter.com/zQg3K29coX — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 5, 2020

While it may not happen during this interaction, Soap Opera Digest shares a juicy tidbit about what’s coming soon with Julian and Brad. General Hospital spoilers reveal that Julian will drug Brad’s coffee, seemingly intent on trying once more to knock off his son-in-law. That was his hope with rigging the brakes on the car, and it looks like he’s ready to try again.

Apparently, Julian’s plans will fail again though. Before Brad can drink the coffee, the two men find out that Lucas has come out of his coma. Naturally, they will rush over to Turning Woods to see him. General Hospital spoilers tease that this major development is coming this week and both Julian and Brad will be incredibly anxious to find out what Lucas remembers about the accident.

For the moment, Brad and Julian will get a bit of a reprieve. Lucas won’t remember what Brad told him about Wiley, and this comes as a relief to both Julian and Brad. Julian and Lucas have struggled with their relationship immensely over the years, and if Lucas were to find out that Julian knew about this and kept it a secret, that relationship would surely be permanently severed.

General Hospital spoilers hint that Lucas will start having flickers of memories and it seems it’s just a matter of time before he remembers what Brad told him. In the meantime, viewers can expect Julian and Brad to continue to butt heads and all signs point toward explosive moments coming soon with this storyline.