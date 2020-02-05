High School Principal Liza Sejkora Apologizes For Suggesting Kobe Bryant Deserved To Die

'This was a situation where I didn’t think before I posted, and I’m terribly regretful about that,' she said.

A Washington (state) high school principal has apologized after a Facebook post in which she suggested Kobe Bryant deserved to die, ABC News reports.

Liza Sejkora has been the principal of Camas High School in Camas, Washington, for three years. Back on January 26, not long after the fatal helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight other people, she wrote something on Facebook that she has since come to regret.

“Not gonna lie. Seems to me that karma caught up with a rapist today,” she wrote.

She was likely referring to a 2003 incident in which the Lakers player was arrested for sexual assault following a complaint from a 19-year-old woman who worked at a hotel where he’d been staying. Specifically, the young woman accused Bryant of raping her, and allegedly even had bruising around her neck. Bryant, however, maintained that the sexual encounter was consensual.

The case was later dropped after the accuser refused to testify. She later sued Bryant civilly; that case was later settled out of court.

Bryant publicly apologized to his accuser, but continued to deny the allegations.

Sejkora said that the post, which she later deleted, came from a place of personal experience.

“I have some personal experience that generated the visceral reaction,” she said.

She went on to apologize, saying that she’d gotten caught up in a situation where her fingers moved faster than her brain.

“This was a situation where I didn’t think before I posted, and I’m terribly regretful about that,” she said.

Sejkora has since deleted her Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Perhaps ironically, just last year Sejkora had taught the staff, and the students, at her school about how one poorly-thought-out post on social media can ruin lives and careers.

Whether or not Sejkor’a career will be jeopardized because of the post remains to be seen, but indications seem to be that her superiors want to put this matter in the rear-view mirror. Superintendent Jeff Snell said that Sejkor’a post “did not meet that standard” that he expects of his staff and students, but that he would support Sejkora in rebuilding trust within the community after she apologized.

At least one of her students isn’t accepting her apology.

“Honestly, I think she should step down… when you are a public figure and people look up to you and you are the principal of a school full of kids and you say something like that?… You can’t be saying that,” he said.