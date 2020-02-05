Chicago Cubs Rumors: New York Yankees Emerge As Potential Kris Bryant Landing Spot

Despite the Mookie Betts deal involving the Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly changing the landscape, there is still a strong belief around baseball that the Chicago Cubs want to trade their star third baseman, Kris Bryant. To that end, rumors this week have mentioned a brand new potential landing spot in the New York Yankees.

This surprised many around the situation because, for the most part, it was the first time the Yanks were mentioned as a suitor for Bryant. Nevertheless, Joe Giglio of NJ.com says it’s not an idea that’s out of the question. In fact, he thinks one of the reasons talk of a deal that would send the Cubs star to the Bronx popped up because it makes too much sense.

The Yankees join a growing group of teams said to have interest in doing a deal with Chicago. That interest has reportedly grown thanks to the Cubs finding out they have control over Bryant for two years, rather than just one.

Bryant filed a grievance with the league over how he was first called up by the club and received word last week he lost that battle. Had he won, he would have been a free agent at the end of this season.

The Philadelphia Phillies, Atlanta Braves and Texas Rangers have all been mentioned as potential landing spots. So far, despite reports the Chicago Cubs are desperate to trade the slugger so they can get some value before he departs as a free agent, no deal has been made yet. The question now is whether the Yankees’ interest is genuine and whether they have the pieces and willingness to trade that could finally get a deal done.

Giglio pointed out the Yanks don’t have a proven, long term option at third base. CBS Sports, who also reported New York as a potential trade partner, pointed out Kris Bryant would be a sure-fire upgrade over their current option, Gio Urshela.

One possible player who could be sent to the Cubs in any trade made would be Miguel Andujar, according to the reports. If he was part of the package, the Cubs would have to be hoping they were getting the player that showed up in 2018, rather than the one that took the field last year.

As Giglio points out, should the Cubs make a deal with the Yankees, Kris Bryant would make the offense better and add another high on-base, power hitter to an already potent lineup.