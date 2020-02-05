Cosplay Model Liz Katz Leaves Little To The Imagination In Suggestive ‘Dark Crystal’-Inspired Costume

The model sizzled in her revealing costume.

On Wednesday, cosplay model Liz Katz delighted fans by uploading yet another provocative Instagram post.

The photo shows the stunner dressed as a sexy version of a Gelfling from The Dark Crystal franchise, while standing in a sizable kitchen. The casual costume consisted of a brown halter bralette from the clothing company PINK and a pair of tiny lace-up side denim shorts, adorned with grommets and studs. The ensemble left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience.

While Liz’s risque outfit does not resemble the belted tunics and capes that Gelflings typically wear, it is within the same muted color scheme. The social media sensation accessorized the look with a gold choker necklace and matching bracelets, which may be an allusion to the gold jewelry that the Gelfling, Princess Brea sports in the 2019 Netflix series, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.

The blond bombshell styled her hair in a ponytail and enhanced her natural beauty with a minimal amount of makeup. The subtle application featured glowing highlighter, sculpted eyebrows, and a light coat of mascara. Her long nails were also perfectly manicured and painted black.

For the photo, Liz posed with her shoulders back and her back arched. She adjusted her bralette, as she gazed into the camera, with her mouth slightly open.

In the caption, the expert cosplayer made a suggestive reference to the fact that her Gelfling-inspired costume put her ample cleavage on full display.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 20,000 likes. Many of Liz’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“Absolutely gorgeous and perfect. So beautiful and sexy,” wrote one fan, adding a string of red heart, kissing face, and heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“You have such an amazing body. And it keeps getting better and better,” added a different devotee.

“You look very nice in that picture ma’am,” said another commenter.

“Quite possibly the most beautiful woman alive,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, this is not the first time the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post rather racy content that pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines.