Sadie Robertson Rocks A Cute ’50s Inspired Dress While Her Husband Wears An Elvis Costume For A Birthday Party

Sadie was attending her nephew's birthday party.

Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson and her husband, Christian Huff, both rocked retro costumes to a birthday party. On Tuesday, Sadie, 22, took to Instagram to share a set of fun photos that were snapped during the event.

Sadie and Christian, 19, were helping their nephew, Zane, celebrate his first birthday. Zane is the son of Sadie’s adopted sister, Rebecca. According to Rebecca’s Instagram page, the the birthday boy’s party had an Elvis theme, and attendees were encouraged to dress up in ’50s attire.

Sadie’s husband dressed up like the King himself, complete with a white bedazzled jumpsuit, a wide rhinestone-embellished belt, and gold aviator sunglasses. Christian didn’t rock a black wig, but the sandy-haired Auburn University student did sport a pair of dark sideburns. They were possibly attached to the arms of his metallic shades.

Sadie’s costume was an off-the-shoulder dress with a shiny black top and a bright pink circle skirt. The skirt was decorated with a print depicting music notes and classic vinyl records. She had a black belt tied around her slim waist. Sadie completed her outfit with a pair of bubblegum pink Converse sneakers.

The bubbly podcast host accessorized her look with a knotted headband that featured a black and white polka dot pattern. Sadie wore her dark blond hair straight. Most of it was pushed back behind her headband, but a few tendrils framed her face.

In the first photo that she shared with her 3.7 million followers, Sadie was pictured striking a playful pose by daintily holding her skirt out to the side between her thumb and forefinger. She and Christian were arm in arm, and she was making a silly duck lips face. Christian was doing his best Elvis impression by pointing at the camera with both fingers.

In Sadie’s second photo, she and Christian were pictured checking out one of Zane’s birthday gifts: a toddler-sized classic ’50s convertible in black. Zane was also dressed up like Elvis, but his costume included a red cape.

Sadie called her nephew’s shindig the “cutest party ever,” and her Instagram followers loved seeing her photos from the event. As of this writing, her post has been liked over 270,000 times.

“Best dressed award goes to the HUFFS!!!” wrote Rebecca in response to her sister’s post.

“Love the outfits! Looks like such a fun party!” wrote another commenter.

“Sadie your outfit is just too cute!” read a third response to Sadie’s photos.

Sadie hasn’t revealed whether she and Christian would like to have a little baby Elvis of their own in the near future, but the couple has expanded their small family already. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, they adopted an adorable fluffy white puppy named Cabo Pop Huff last month.