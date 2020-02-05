Jessica Simpson Reveals Big Regret About Nick Lachey Marriage: ‘I Wish I Would’ve Signed A Prenup’

The wealthy singer and designer says she was 'offended' when her ex asked her to sign a prenup.

Jessica Simpson says she regrets not agreeing to sign a prenuptial agreement before she married Nick Lachey. During an interview on The Dr. Oz show, the 39-year-old singer and fashion designer broke into a fit of laughter as she recalled her naivety when her now ex-husband asked her to sign a prenup before they tied the knot in 2002.

When Dr. Mehmet Oz asked Jessica if she has any regrets regarding her 2006 divorce from the 98 Degrees singer, Jessica began to say “no,” then she burst into laughter.

“I wish I would’ve signed a prenup,” the former Newlyweds star said. “And the funny thing is that Nick wanted me to sign a prenup but I was so offended. I’m like, ‘But we’re going to be together for the rest of our lives. We’re saying our vows to God and in front of all of our family and friends. This is never going to end. ‘ And we didn’t sign a prenup.”

Jessica, who wrote in her memoir, Open Book, that her dad Joe Simpson never approved of her marriage to Nick, also revealed that she no longer has any relationship at all with her ex-husband. Nick married former MTV host Vanessa Minillo in 2011.

This is not the first time Jessica has teased that marrying Nick cost her a pretty penny. The wealthy businesswoman, whose fashion and beauty empire is valued at more than $1 billion, was previously asked by CNBC’s Closing Bell what her biggest money mistake has been.

“For some reason, I thought of my first marriage,” Jessica said, per Huffington Post.

Fans know that Jessica’s career soared upon the success of her and Nick’s’ MTV reality show Newlyweds, as major licensing deals and increased album sales came her way. But Nick’s music career fell flat post-Newlyweds. Upon the couple’s divorce, Jessica reportedly initially offered Nick a settlement of $2 million, but the former boy bander ultimately walked away with nearly half of the couple’s estate in an agreement that was made to avoid a messy court battle.

While she did ultimately have to hand over some of her hard-earned cash to her first husband, the bulk of Jessica’s fortune came after her divorce from Nick. It’s mo surprise that when she later married retired NFL player Eric Johnson, Jessica vowed not to make the same mistake twice. A source close to the star told Us Weekly there would “definitely” be a prenup head of Jessica’s 2014 wedding to the football star.