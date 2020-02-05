Brunette Bombshell Ana Cheri Flaunts Her Bare Bottom In Thong Bikini While Playing At The Beach

Entrepreneur and model Ana Cheri has certainly come a long way since her days of modeling for Playboy. Along with establishing her own apparel company, she has built a sizable following on Instagram that has no doubt helped her achieve success. On Wednesday, she treated her 12.7 million followers to an update that showed her flaunting her figure in a barely-there bikini.

Ana’s bikini was hot pink and popped against her bronze skin. Another thing that was popping was her booty in the skimpy thong. The bikini bottoms had high-cut legs that emphasized her cheeks.

The beauty’s post consisted of four pictures that captured her in the ocean. Part of a beach could be seen in the distance. She did not say where the snaps were taken, but she recently went on vacation in the Bahamas, so they might have been taken while she was there. The photos captured Ana as she played in the water while wearing a big smile on her face.

Two images captured Ana from the side as she splashed and played in turquoise water up to her knees. Her followers got a look at her bustline and flat abs as she held her hands above her head. Also on display was her shapely back and shoulders.

The remaining snapshots showed Ana from behind. One caught her with her arms in the air as she walked in the water. Another one zoomed in a bit closer to her body, giving her fans a close-up of her backside, and especially her booty, which was wet from splashing in the water.

Ana wore her hair tucked up into an animal-print bucket hat. She added some bling to the look with a pair of hoop earrings.

In the caption, she encouraged her followers to find time to play.

The post was a smash hit, garnering more than 44,000 likes within an hour of going live.

Most of her admirers loved seeing her having such a good time while looking incredible. Some took a moment to tell her what they thought of the update.

“Such a treat to the eyes and soul. Thank You,” one follower said.

“Wonderful shots you’re so stunning,” a second Instagrammer told her.

Ana certainly knows how to get the attention of her followers, and most of the time that involves showing off plenty of skin. Last month, she gave her fans a nice front of view of her fir physique in a tiny red bikini while she lounged in the sun.