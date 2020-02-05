Kelly Ripa Shows Off Sexy Dance Moves In Smoking Hot Metallic Bra & Black Leggings

Kelly Ripa is showing off some dance moves that most fans didn’t even know she had. As those who follow the mother of three on Instagram know, the blond beauty regularly keeps fans updated on both her personal life as well as her professional life, sharing a number of photos and videos on her page each and every week. In the most recent series of clips that was posted to her Instagram stories, the Live With Kelly and Ryan host stunned in a revealing workout outfit.

The videos were re-posted from Elsa Marie Collins, who is Ripa’s trainer. In the first post in the deck, Ripa, Collins, and Anna Kaiser could be seen jamming out to music in a studio. Collins added the graphic “hot stuff” to the bottom of the share, and the trio appeared to be having a blast as they showed off some sexy dance moves. Ripa looked like she was working up a sweat, shaking her hips and legs as her long, blond locks flew all over the place.

The mother of three put her killer figure on display while clad in a silver metallic sports bra and tight black leggings. She completed the outfit with a pair of crisp white sneakers and in the second short clip, the smokeshow looked equally as good. That time, Collins added a different caption to the post.

“Workout today inspired by the ultimate moms with moves JLo and Shakira,” she wrote.

Like her workout buddy, Kaiser looked flawless in a matching two-piece set that included a maroon bra and leggings. Her taut tummy was on display for the camera while she completed the outfit with a pair of gray sneakers with black laces. Collins stood front and center as she also showed off her enviable figure in a pair of tight black sweats and a black bra to go along with it. Like the other two ladies, the trainer opted to ditch the ponytail, wearing her long locks down and messy.

This is not the first sweaty video that Ripa has starred in this week. Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the mother of three appeared in a clip on the Live With Kelly and Ryan Instagram page where she showed off her enviable figure in a tight white dress that she wore on Halloween. The post turned funny when she realized that her armpits were sweating, causing her to admit to fans that she gets botox injections under her arms.

It’s safe to say that this won’t be the last time that fans are treated to a social media update from Ripa this week.