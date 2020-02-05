‘Pump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Names Scheana As Worst-Dressed Co-Star But Praises Her ‘Perfect Canvas’

Stassi Schroeder isn't impressed with Scheana Marie's style.

Stassi Schroeder took aim at Scheana Marie’s style during last night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live: After Show.

After the Vanderpump Rules cast was seen celebrating the bachelor and bachelorette parties of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright in Miami on Season 8, Stassi appeared alongside Summer House‘s Kyle Cooke as she answered a number of questions from fans, including a question about who she believed was the “the most poorly dressed” of her cast.

“Most poorly dressed… Oh my God. Listen, Scheana knows I don’t like her style. She knows it. You know, this isn’t a secret,” Schroeder replied as host Andy Cohen pointed out that Scheana “loves a cut-out.”

While Stassi made it clear that she was not impressed with Scheana’s style, she did offer her a compliment on her physique as she pleaded with her through the cameras of the live show to allow her to style her.

“I would love to style her. She has the perfect canvas… just let me put some cute clothes on you,” Stassi said.

Although Scheana didn’t directly respond to Stassi’s comment on social media, she did share a post on Twitter in which she described the episode and its guests as “cute” and included a kissing emoji and a heart emoji.

Over the past several years, Stassi and Scheana have had an up and down relationship and have never appeared to be super close. That said, they don’t appear to have any tension with one another at the moment as the new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 8 continue to air. Instead, they seem to be enjoying one another’s company when they happen to be together.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules well know, Stassi is closest to Katie Maloney, Brittany Cartwright, and Lala Kent, while Scheana appears to be closer to Ariana Madix.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kristen Doute suggested last month that Scheana and Ariana would not be included in Stassi’s upcoming wedding with Beau Clark in Rome, Italy later this year. However, after learning of her co-star’s comment, Stassi set the record straight on her Instagram page, confirming that both Scheana and Ariana were getting invites to her nuptials.

“They are invited. Lol,” Stassi said in response to Kristen claiming she heard they would not be included.

As for Kristen, she remains on the outs with Stassi and may not present when she and Beau walk down the aisle.