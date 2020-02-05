Dallas Cowboys: Jason Witten Not Ruling Out Return To The Booth, Foray Into Coaching

Dallas Cowboys’ tight end Jason Witten isn’t sure where he’ll be playing in 2020. In fact, he’s not sure he will be playing at all in 2020.

The longtime fan favorite is nearing the end of his career but has said he doesn’t think he’s ready to be done just yet. At issue is whether there’s a team out there who might be willing to bring him in.

Witten has said previously he’s leaning toward playing for someone next season. He’s also said he’d like it to be for the Dallas Cowboys, but he’s not sure if the interest is mutual.

The Heavy reports the player has even thought about returning to the broadcasting booth or trying his hand at coaching. What’s clear is Witten wants to be in and around football for the foreseeable future. He’s simply not limiting what form that may take.

The 2019 season ended officially on Monday, one day after Super Bowl LIV. Some teams started making moves immediately. Those teams included the Carolina Panthers saying goodbye to their own longtime tight end, Greg Olsen.

Some were quick to point out the team might have a Jason Witten-sized opening on the roster thanks to the departure. So far, it doesn’t appear either said has talked to the other about the job.

Tom Pennington / Getty Images

For his part, the veteran NFLer has no problem playing for the Cowboys under new head coach Mike McCarthy. Appearing at events surrounding the Super Bowl, he made it clear he hasn’t spent much time with the new coach but likes what he’s seen and heard so far.

“I’ve had good, honest conversations with him and I think his track record in Green Bay speaks for itself. I think he’s inheriting a really talented roster and I think it’s a great opportunity for him.”

If the only team Witten has played for in his career decides it wants to go another route, there is one other team that has been mentioned as a potential landing spot more than once. The New York Giants, complete with the tight end’s former head coach, has been tossed around as a perfect fit.

Jason Garrett was fired by the Dallas Cowboys shortly after the 2019 season came to an end. Not long after he landed on the unemployment line, the Giants and their new head coach Joe Judge hired Garrett as their offensive coordinator. It doesn’t appear the two sides have talked about a reunion just yet, but the player has heard the rumblings.

While Jason Witten isn’t sure what road he’ll take in 2020, he’s made it clear football is at the forefront.