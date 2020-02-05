Olivia Culpo Rocks Over-The-Knee Boots In New Pantless Shot

Olivia Culpo’s most recent social media update has her fans drooling. As those who follow the supermodel on Instagram know, Culpo has never been shy when it comes to flaunting her flawless figure on the platform, rocking a variety of NSFW outfits that include bikinis, crop tops, lingerie, and more. In the most recent update that was shared for her followers, the brunette beauty stunned in not just one but two brand new photos.

In the caption of the post, the beauty geo-tagged her location in France. She was all smiles for the first shot, looking straight into the camera and flashing her pearly whites. The model looked dressed to impress during her trip, rocking an oversized purple sweater that hit at her thigh, pairing it with some high over-the-knee boots. In the red-hot snapshot, Culpo’s toned and tanned legs stole the show.

In addition to a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick, the bombshell wore her long locks down and waved as they fell just at her chest. In the second image in the deck, Culpo rocked the same exact outfit but struck a slightly altered pose, standing next to a beautifully decorated table. In just a short time of the photo going live on her page, it’s earned the beauty a ton of attention from fans in just minutes.

So far, the post has racked up over 35,000 likes in addition to well over 160-plus comments — a number that continues to climb. Some fans took to the photo to let her know that she looks stunning while others simply raved over her outfit. A few more dropped a line to wish her a good trip and some other Instagrammers expressed their opinions with emoji.

“Beautiful and amazing outfit,” one follower raved in addition to a few red heart emoji.

“Where is this pink jumper from?? You look gorgeous,” a second fan added.

“You are so pretty,” another follower gushed, adding a series of red heart-eye emoji to the end of their comment.

“You are Beautiful from inside to outside!! Thank you for helping the families! God bless you always!,” one more chimed in.

