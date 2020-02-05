Spoilers For ‘The Bachelor’: Peter Weber Has Questions For Hannah Ann Sluss During Their One-On-One Date

Viewers will not want to miss the special Wednesday night episode of The Bachelor. Spoilers indicate that Peter Weber will have a one-on-one with Hannah Ann Sluss and fans will be anxious to see these two together again. The sparks will fly, but teasers suggest that she’ll face some tough questions too.

ET Online shares a sneak peek into the evening portion of Hannah Ann’s date with Peter. As fans will remember, Hannah Ann received Peter’s first impression rose and the two made out several times during the initial cocktail party. They have spent some time together via group dates since then, but this is the first date they have that involves just the two of them from start to finish.

At the beginning of the new preview, Peter can be heard saying that he’s never met anyone like Hannah Ann before. The Bachelor spoilers share that he will note that he is anxious to connect with her on a deeper, emotional level as they share dinner together.

Peter will ask Hannah Ann about previous relationships and how she has previously acknowledged that she has never been in love before. The Bachelor spoilers indicate that she will tell him about a long-term relationship she had that lasted for more than 3 years. However, she will explain, she really never was in love during that relationship.

The way the sneak peek is edited makes it appear that this leads to a moment of hesitation on Peter’s part. He will also ask Hannah Ann how she is so confident that she is ready for what this could lead to and she tries to reassure him that she’s all-in on this.

The Bachelor spoilers suggest that Peter will remain concerned about whether or not Hannah Ann is really ready for engagement and marriage. He will excuse himself for a moment and that is where the preview for Wednesday night’s show ends.

According to ABC, Peter will have serious concerns about the fact that Hannah Ann has never been in love before. He seems anxious for her to convince him she knows what she wants, but it appears that the 23-year-old model and beauty pageant contestant might not be entirely successful on this front.

Despite this, The Bachelor spoilers shared by gossip king Reality Steve via his Instagram page indicate that Hannah Ann will get the rose on this date. The previews for Episode 6 suggest that Peter and Hannah Ann will canoodle quite a bit, and viewers will have to tune in to see what happens after he excuses himself during dinner.

Even if Peter has hesitations about Hannah Ann’s readiness to make a lifetime commitment, The Bachelor spoilers tease that she’ll be sticking around for a while. Could she end up with his final rose? Even Reality Steve hasn’t been able to answer that question yet, but viewers will get a much better sense of how strong the connection is between these two after Episode 6 airs on Wednesday night.