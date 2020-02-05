‘One Piece’ Chapter 971 Delayed, New Release Date Revealed

The latest chapter of One Piece featured the outcome of the epic battle involving Lord Oden and the Nine Red Scabbards and the combined forces of Shogun Kurozumi Orochi and Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido. After suffering a massive defeat from the hands of Emperor Kaido, One Piece Chapter 971 is expected to reveal what type of punishment will be given to Lord Oden and his retainers. Unfortunately, fans would be needing to wait a little longer to see the next chapter of One Piece manga.

According to Otakukart, popular manga creator Eiichiro Oda won’t be releasing a new chapter of One Piece manga this week. One Piece Chapter 970 is set to be officially released on February 16, 2020, while the scans are expected to be available on February 14, 2020. Though the upcoming chapter of One Piece is still a week away, Otakukart already had an idea in mind regarding what will happen next.

“The next chapter of One Piece will be the final one before the Oden Kozuki flashback ends. We will get to see the execution of Oden Kozuki and see how Kozuki Toki used her Toki Toki no Mi aka Time Time devil fruit to send Kinemon and others to the future. It is surely going to be an exciting chapter to read.”

As Otakukart noted, One Piece Chapter 970 would likely be the end of the flashback of Lord Oden. Even before he decided to engage in an all-out war against Emperor Kaido and Shogun Orochi, Lord Oden already knew what would happen to him once he failed to overthrow the two tyrants in the Land of Wano. However, Lord Oden wouldn’t definitely allow the Nine Red Scabbards to suffer the same fate as him.

Before the execution date, Lord Oden must have found a way to help his retainers get out of the prison. In the earlier chapters of One Piece, some members of the Nine Red Scabbards were featured heading into the castle where Lord Oden’s family – Lady Kozuki Toki, Kozuki Momonosuke, and Kozuki Hiyori – were in. Kinemon and his comrades went to the castle to protect Lady Toki and her children.

However, despite having the ability to travel into the future, Lady Toki chose to stay and share the fate of Lord Oden. Lady Toki decided to use the power of the Toki Toki no Mi Devil Fruit to send her son, Momonosuke, together with some retainers, to the future where they would plan their revenge against Shogun Orochi and Emperor Kaido and fulfill Lord Oden’s dream to open the borders of the Land of Wano to the world.