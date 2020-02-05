Pamela Anderson Shares Sandy Beach Photo & Quotes Sylvia Plath In New Instagram Pic

Pamela Anderson shared a sexy, sandy beach photo and quoted poet Sylvia Plath in a new Instagram share. The actress and model posted the striking black and white image to the social media site along with a statement that apparently has meaning to her.

Pamela posted the undated pic, an image taken of the actress as she lounged on the beach.

The image depicts the former Playboy Playmate with her head tilted up, looking away from the camera, arching her back so her cleavage is raised and on full display for the camera.

Pamela is wearing what appears to be a white tank top in the image. It barely covers the top of her famously enhanced breasts. Her right arm is carefully positioned behind her head as she casts her eyes towards the sky.

It appears she has on some darker eye makeup and the sand is stuck to her shoulders, breasts, and arms.

Pamela’s hair has beachy waves and appears to be wet from the ocean. It falls down over her shoulders and into the sand.

The actress used a quote from author Sylvia Plath’s poem “Mad Girls Love Song” in the caption of her post without any explanation as to why she chose to feature that particular piece of work. The poem, written in 1953, was reportedly a favorite of Sylvia Plath’s, written when she was attending Smith College.

The site Write Work broke down the meaning of the confessional poem, which tells the story of a young woman who lost a love that was very significant to her. While dealing with this loss, she struggles mentally to understand if the lover was real or is she made him up inside of her head.

Many social media users appeared to be divided over whether to comment on the sexy beach image of the model and former Playboy Playmate, or the piece of poetry she shared.

“I’ve made him up inside my head too. The person that exists in my head isn’t the person in front of me. I love that poem,” said one Instagram user.

“Of course u did, just don’t hurt ur mind ova it,” said a second supportive fan, who believed that the model and actress needed some words of encouragement.

“This is My mood right now….inspiring this uncertainty. Use to think it was haunting. But it’s actually inspiring. Leaves all open or possible…” remarked an admirer of Pamela’s who believed the quote she shared in the caption to the image to be one of hope.