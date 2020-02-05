Hannah Palmer Works Out With Her Bestie While Clad In Short White Shorts & Low-Cut Top

Hannah Palmer is setting fire to social media with another incredibly sexy video update. As those who follow the bombshell on Instagram know, Palmer is one of the most well-known models in the industry and she has never been shy when it comes to flaunting her flawless figure in a wide-variety of outfits including plenty of bikinis and lingerie. In the most recent clip that was shared on her page, the blond beauty stunned in a workout-chic look.

In the caption of the update, Palmer told fans that there is nothing better than working out with your bestie as she plugged the Redline Energy drink. The short clip started off with Palmer and her pal walking into a gym before showing off their stamina in a number of different workouts. The smokeshow sizzled in a revealing workout ensemble that included a low-cut brown top that offered generous views of cleavage. Her taut tummy was also on display and she completed the outfit with a pair of white booty shorts.

Even though she was at the gym, Palmer got somewhat glammed-up, rocking a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter. The model also wore her long, blond locks down and waved. Palmer’s pal looked just as sexy as her counterpart, also flaunting her killer figure in a revealing white set that had a white zip-up bra and matching leggings.

The new post has only been live on her page for a short amount of time but it’s garnering a ton of traffic with over 23,000 likes in addition to 300-plus comments. Some fans took to the post to let Palmer know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her fit figure. A few more dropped a line to applaud her on what appeared to be a great sweat session.

“Almost nothing better than watching you work out with your bestie,” one fan commented, adding a heart, flame, and heart-eye emoji.

“Are you trying to break the internet,” a second fan asked.

“Hello Hannah looking the most gorgeous,” another social media user added in addition to a few flame emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the model sizzled in another smoking hot look, that time in the snow. While clad in a tiny white bikini top that was outlined in blue, the model put ample amounts of cleavage on display for fans and her taut tummy took center stage. That post also garnered thousands of comments for the social media star.