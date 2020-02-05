Stassi Schroeder Says Lisa Vanderpump & Teddi Mellencamp Are Both Invited to Her Wedding After ‘RHOBH’ Drama

The bride-to-be says her friendships with the estranged Bravo stars are 'so separate.'

Stassi Schroeder says Lisa Vanderpump and Teddi Mellencamp are both invited to her wedding. The Vanderpump Rules star said she is friends with both of the estranged Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars and has no intention of leaving either one of them off of her wedding guest list.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Stassi explained why her wedding could set the stage for a potential reunion between Vanderpump and Mellencamp more than a year after major cast drama caused the SUR owner to quit the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Teddi was a major player in the PuppyGate scandal that rocked the most recent season of the Bravo reality show. In June, Vanderpump abruptly quit RHOBH after helming the hit show for nearly 10 years.

Stassi told WWHL host And Cohen she has been friends with Vanderpump for a decade, ever since she started out as a waitress at SUR in 2010, and that in recent years she befriended Mellencamp. Stassi explained that her fiance, Beau Clark, has been friends with Teddi’s husband, Edwin Arroyave, for years.

“It’s so separate,” she said of her friendships with the RHOBH stars, per Hollywood Life. “[Beau and Edwin] have been friends for a very long time and so that’s how I became friends with Teddi. I love Teddi.”

Stassi and Beau’s wedding will take place in Rome this October. Since it’s a major destination wedding, there are no guarantees that either Vanderpump or Mellencamp will be able to make it.

Lisa famously skipped pal Camille Grammer and David Meyer’s wedding in Hawaii in 2018, citing personal issues as the reason for her no-show. During the Vanderpump Rules panel at BravoCon, Stassi also confirmed that Lisa will not be officiating her wedding. The bride-to-be noted “it’s been done,” according to BravoTV. Lisa was previously the officiant at the wedding of fellow Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney in 2016.

In addition, Mellencamp is expecting a baby this spring, so only time will tell if she’ll be able to manage a trek to Europe for Stassi’s big day.

Stassi previously said her wedding will be an “intimate” affair, so it sound slike Vanderpump and Mellencamp made the short list. The Vandeprump Rules bride said if she hasn’t gone to lunch with someone in the past year then they’re not invited to her wedding.

Real Housewives drama aside, Stassi has other “friend” issues when it comes to her wedding. The Vanderpump Rules star recently revealed that she doesn’t know how she will “rank” her nine bridesmaids as she makes the lineup for her bridal party, and she joked that she may just “pick names out of a hat.”