‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Anne de Paula Sizzles In Swimsuit With Plunging Neckline

Sports Illustrated model Anne de Paula has a beautiful body and she has no problem showing it off. The brunette bombshell has appeared in the magazine’s famous Swimsuit Edition since 2017, and judging from her Instagram page, she will be making an appearance in the brand’s 2020 issue as well. In her latest update, she gave her followers a peek at one bathing suit she will be wearing when the publication hits she stands later this year.

The beauty’s one-piece swimsuit was a deep purple color that complemented her olive skin tone. The number had plunging neckline that went down to her belly button, exposing a good deal of her chest. The suit also had high-cut legs, showing off her curvy hips and long legs.

Anne’s update consisted of two photos that showed her laying on the beach. One picture saw her laying on her side on the sand. The photo captured most of her body from a close angle. She leaned on her left elbow and rested her head in her hand while flashing a smile for the camera. She leaned forward just a bit, flashing a bit of her flat abs.

The second image gave her followers a behind-the-scenes look at the photoshoot, as the photographer could be seen snapping pictures of the model. The picture was zoomed out, showing rock formations and tropical foliage behind her. Also visible was equipment, presumably used for the shoot. Anne was laying on her side, leaning back just a bit, revealing her chest. The photo captured all of her body, emphasizing her hourglass shape.

The stunner wore her hair in loose waves tossed over one shoulder. Her makeup included sculpted brows and smoky eye shadow. She also wore nude shade on her lips and a bold white polish on her nails.

In the caption, she said she was with the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition team in the Dominican Republic.

Her fans left flame and kiss emoji in the comments, and many faved over how gorgeous she looked.

“Wow, @annedepaula_ you’re incredibly sexy, lovely, hot, cute, gorgeous, stunning, & beautiful,” one admirer wrote.

“beach babe,” said a second admirer.

“Beautiful smile,” a third Instagrammer commented.

Earlier in the week, Anne shared another sneak peek of the shoot in which she looked smoking hot while wearing a burnt orange swimsuit. With such striking good looks and a fabulous figure to boot, the beauty has certainly earned her spot in the pages of the magazine’s famous issue.