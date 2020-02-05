‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers: Could Miss Monster Be Living Legend Chaka Khan?

The third season of The Masked Singer aired in the U.S. on Fox over the weekend and already, the guesses are coming flooding in. The celebrity panelists — Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger — all returned for the new season as well as host Nick Cannon. Jamie Foxx was a part of the first episode as a guest.

One of the new contestants is performing as a pink fluffy monster named Miss Monster. They appear to be a female singer who has an amazing voice. For their debut performance, they sang Bonnie Raitt’s “Something To Talk About” and sound like they could be more mature than the other celebrities taking part.

For their first clue package, they stated that when you become famous, people expect you to look and act a certain way. The clip also saw them getting hairspray sprayed onto them.

They said they grew up very shy and it didn’t take long for people to misunderstand what they were really about.

They revealed that their favorite previous Masked Singer contestant was Monster from season one, which inspired them to be Miss Monster. Monster implied they had a crush on T-Pain, who the celebrity underneath the mask. Miss Monster expressed that T-Pain re-wrote his story and described it as “fire.”

They ended the first clue package by telling viewers that they hope they will still love Miss Monster while not knowing their name.

With the clues given so far, it seems Miss Monster could be living legend Chaka Khan.

Khan has had a music career spanning many decades. The “I Feel For You” chart-topper has earned herself 10 Grammy Awards which was the number written on their locker in the VT.

They described Monster re-writing his journey as “fire” which could be a big hint to two things. Firstly, Khan’s name means fire, per People. Secondly, one of her biggest hits is titled “Through The Wire.”

She also has other songs called “He Made Me Feel” and “Love Me Still” which were also referenced.

As for the hairspray clue, Khan has always been known for her big curly hair.

Fans of the show took to social media to also expressed that they also thought it was the “I’m Every Woman” songstress.

“This is definitely absolutely Chaka Khan!! anybody who knows soul music should know this,” one user wrote.

“This is Chaka Kahn without a doubt,” another shared.

“This is Chaka Kahn no doubt!!! She has deep tones, runs, and high notes that are her unique sound alone. She moved like an older person, her voice is mature but she still sounds the same….like gold!!!!” a third viewer remarked.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Robot was the first contestant booted off the show.

Is Miss Monster Chaka Khan? Fans will have to keep watching to find out.