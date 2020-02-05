Meadow Walker Flaunts Underboob In Sheer Black Lingerie Top

Meadow paired her corset-inspired top with a pair of Calvin Klein boyshorts.

Meadow Walker, the 21-year-old daughter of late Fast & Furious star Paul Walker, modeled a mixture of sexy lingerie and comfy underwear for her latest stunning social media snapshot.

On Tuesday, Meadow took to Instagram to share the results of a photo shoot for Sami Miro Vintage with her 2 million followers. She was pictured rocking a black lingerie top from the clothing line. Most of the top was sheer, and it clung to Meadow’s body. A small section of opaque fabric kept the svelte model from revealing too much, but she was still flashing a generous amount of underboob through the garment’s see-through mesh.

The bodice of Meadow’s top featured details that resembled the boning of a corset. The neckline was trimmed with black lace and accented with yellow ribbon. Small yellow bows adorned the center of the bust and the bottoms of both of the garment’s thin shoulder straps. The top perfectly showcased Meadows small waist and the curve of her shapely hips.

Meadow was also wearing a pair of tiny white Calvin Klein underwear with the waistband rolled down. The designer’s branding was still visible on the blue and white elastic band.

The model was wearing her dark, chin-length hair parted down the center with a soft, natural wave. For her beauty look, she lined her expressive hazel eyes with black eyeliner that extended out beyond the outer edges of her eyes to create dramatic wings. Her full lips were glossy and rosy, and contour highlighted her sculpted cheekbones.

Meadow had an intense expression on her face, and she was posing in a hallway.

Meadow’s followers have liked her modeling shot over 82,000 times as of this writing, and they’ve shared hundreds of remarks in the comments section of her post.

“Number 1 STUNNER,” wrote her father’s The Fast & The Furious costar Jordana Brewster.

“You look absolutely stunning,” another commenter agreed.

“With those eyes you can conquer the world, with your beauty you light it and with your sweetness you make it better,” read a third response to her post.

The designer of Meadow’s lingerie top also chimed in, calling her an “angel baby.”

According to the Sami Miro Vintage website, the brand is “an eco-conscious clothing line specializing in sourcing and reconstructing one-of-a-kind vintage garments curated from around the world.” It has numerous celebrity fans, including Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Hailey Baldwin.

It’s rare for Meadow to share photos of herself modeling such revealing clothing, but she does occasionally share swimsuit snapshots with her fans. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Meadow’s Instagram followers also went wild over shots of her sporting a daisy print bikini and posing beside a pool.