Dyson Announces Patent For Air-Purifying Headphones

British technology company Dyson Ltd. has recently unveiled its patent for air-purifying headphones, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

The patent was initially filed on July 23, 2018, and published on January 29. The official title for the application is “a wearable air purifier,” according to the U.K. Intellectual Property Office.

Dyson’s engineers designed the over-the-ear headphones with a wearable mask so that they filter the air around the user’s face.

It will comprise two speakers; the first speaker will contain a filter, an impeller, a motor, and an air outlet that emits the filtered air from the speaker assembly. The headpiece will comprise an air purifier and a nozzle that receives air from the first speaker.

The speed of the propellers will move at 12,000 rotations per minute and purify 1.4 liters of air per second (on average, humans breathe about eight liters of air per minute).

“Air pollution is an increasing problem and a variety of air pollutants have known or suspected harmful effects on human health,” Dyson said in their patent’s supporting documents.

“In locations with particularly high levels of pollution, many individuals have recognized the benefits of minimizing their exposure to these pollutants and have therefore taken to wearing face masks,” they added.

The reveal comes after the airborne coronavirus has killed 426 people in mainland China since its initial outbreak in December, as reported by The Inquisitr.

Dyson is most famously known for its vacuum cleaners, but their home air purifiers have taken the market by storm in recent years.

The Asian market, in general, is responsible for a majority of Dyson’s revenue growth in 2018, with Dyson selling the most air purifiers in Shanghai, Bloomberg said.

IPO/UK, Dyson Ltd.

The global market for air purifiers is also expected to skyrocket in the coming years.

Experts have estimated the number to reach $6.18 billion by 2023, with the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region contributing the most revenue, according to The Associated Press.

However, the innovative headphones might never come to fruition. Dyson often files new patents but doesn’t always follow through with the plans, such as those for a hydraulic food juicer in 2009 or an electric car in 2019, according to Bloomberg.

“We’re constantly creating disruptive solutions to problems, which means we file a lot of patents,” said a Dyson spokesman to Bloomberg.

“If and when a product is ready we’ll happily go through it but until then we don’t comment on our patents.”

Dyson was established in the United Kingdom in 1991 by Sir James Dyson and has since become one of the world’s leading innovative appliance manufacturers.