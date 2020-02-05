Fred Guttenberg, Father Of Parkland Shooting Victim, Escorted Out Of State Of The Union Address

Fred Guttenberg, father of Jaime Guttenberg who was killed during the Parkland Shooting, was escorted out of the State of the Union Address after an outburst.

Fred Guttenberg is the father of 14-year-old Jaime Guttenberg who was killed during the mass shooting in Parkland Florida at at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018. Guttenberg was present during the State of the Union Address on Tuesday evening but was escorted out after an outburst. He yelled out in protest with President Trump discussed his intention to protect the right to bear arms, according to CNN.

Guttenberg’s exact words were not clear, but he was trying to make a statement about victims of gun violence. He was then detained by Capitol police. He later apologized on Twitter, saying he regretted his actions.

“Tonight was a rough night. I disrupted the State Of The Union and was detained because I let my emotions get the best of me. I simply want to be able to deal with the reality of gun violence and not have to listen to the lies about the 2A as happened tonight. However, I do owe my family and friends an apology. I have tried to conduct myself with dignity throughout this process and I will do better as I pursue gun safety.”

His statement came after President Trump made a statement regarding his plan to defend the Second Amendment so long as he is president. Only half the room stood and applauded after.

The tensions in the room were extremely high last night, beginning on a rough note after President Trump was accused of trying to avoid shaking Nancy Pelosi’s hand after handing she and Vice President Mike Pence a copy of his speech, as The Inquisitr previously reported. It was clearly a divided room, some Democrats shaking their head in frustration as the night continued. Meanwhile, Republicans appeared energetic and excited, at one point even shouting out “Four More Years.”

However, the most shocking moment of the night was undoubtedly when Pelosi stood and ripped up Trump’s speech at the conclusion of the address. This gesture comes after House Democrats voted to impeach the president. It’s safe to say that Trump and Pelosi are not on good terms and have not spoken directly to one another in several months, but have been vocal about their opposition to one another on social media. President Trump has continued to call the impeachment process a witch hunt.

When asked whether or not Pelosi ripping up the speech was a planned gesture, an inside source said it wasn’t planned but likely done in the moment out of anger.