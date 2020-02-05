Fred Guttenberg, Father Of Parkland Shooting Victim, Escorted Out Of State Of The Union Address

Fred Guttenberg, father of Jaime Guttenberg who was killed during the Parkland shooting, was escorted out of the State of the Union Address after an outburst.

Fred Guttenberg is the father of 14-year-old Jaime Guttenberg, a student killed during the 2018 mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Guttenberg was present during the State of the Union Address on Tuesday evening but was escorted out after an outburst. He yelled out in protest when President Trump announced his intention to protect the right to bear arms, according to CNN.

Guttenberg’s exact words were not clear, but he was trying to make a statement about victims of gun violence. He was then detained by Capitol police. He later apologized on Twitter, saying he regretted his actions.

“Tonight was a rough night. I disrupted the State Of The Union and was detained because I let my emotions get the best of me. I simply want to be able to deal with the reality of gun violence and not have to listen to the lies about the 2A as happened tonight. However, I do owe my family and friends an apology. I have tried to conduct myself with dignity throughout this process and I will do better as I pursue gun safety.”

His statement came after President Trump made a statement regarding his plan to defend the Second Amendment so long as he is president. Only half the room stood and applauded after.

The tensions in the room were extremely high last night, beginning on a rough note when President Trump allegedly avoided shaking Nancy Pelosi’s hand after giving a copy of his speech to her and Vice President Mike Pence, as The Inquisitr previously reported. It was clearly a divided room, with some Democrats shaking their heads in frustration as the night continued. Meanwhile, Republicans appeared energetic and excited, at one point even shouting “four more years.”

However, the most shocking moment of the night was undoubtedly when Pelosi stood and ripped up Trump’s speech at the conclusion of the address. This gesture comes after House Democrats voted to impeach the president. It’s safe to say that Trump and Pelosi are not on good terms and have not spoken directly to one another in several months. Yet, they have been vocal about their opposition to one another on social media. President Trump has continued to call the impeachment process a witch hunt.

When asked whether Pelosi ripping up the speech was a planned gesture, an inside source said it wasn’t planned but likely done in a moment of anger.