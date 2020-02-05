Derek Hough Shows Off His Pelvic Thrusts In Hilarious TikTok Video

Derek Hough shared a hilarious new video to Instagram, previously posted on the app Tik Tok, where he is seen performing a dance move, a pelvic thrust, in seven different scenarios.

The former Dancing with the Stars pro is seen in front of different sets at Universal Studios in the 15-second clip.

Derek is seen dancing in front of several different old western sets and riding a stick pony, for the quick scenarios, ending with a visit to the Jaws attraction. He also posted the clip to his Instagram story.

The dance pro said that things “escalated” in the quick clip, adding the hashtags hips, dance, and TikTok.

In the video, Derek is seen wearing jeans, a dark blue t-shirt, and a coordinating jacket. He is also wearing sneakers on his feet and an oversized watch on his left wrist.

The scenarios depicted in the clip get more and more ridiculous and fun, ending with the laugh out loud Jaws clip, where an animatronic version of the great white shark depicted in the movie is seen charging at the dancer as he playfully thrusts at him.

One of the first to comment was Derek’s longtime friend and former Dancing with the Stars co-star Mark Ballas who did not write a comment but instead added an emoji with a hand over its face in the comments section, showing his embarrassment at his pal’s antics.

Also chiming with a laugh was Mark’s mom Shirley Ballas whom Derek and his sister Julianne Hough lived with when they were studying to be professional ballroom dancers.

Bruce Hough, Derek’s father, asked his son if he was auditioning for next year’s Superbowl halftime show.

His response? That “they called today.”

Longtime girlfriend Haley Erbert also seemed uncomfortable by the clip her boyfriend posted. Derek joked that she should stop “hatin” and join in.

Fans of the dance pro shared their own thoughts on the hysterical video in the comments section of the post.

“My husband said I have to like this because you did this in public,” joked one follower of the six-time Dancing with the Stars mirrorball winning champ.

“Pelvic thrusts?? Phew….I thought you were trying to be Shakira!!! LOL!! Thanks for the post, Derek. Ya made my day!!” remarked a second fan.

“Um…something we didn’t know we needed. Thx!” joked a third follower.

A fourth follower told the dance pro they “loved” this clip and could not stop watching it, calling Derek “hilarious.”