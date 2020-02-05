Bri Teresi Poses In Her Kitchen In Dark Red, Lacy Lingerie In Latest Instagram Post

Bri Teresi helped her fans start their Tuesday off right with a new post on Instagram. In a series of photos on her feed, the model posed with a mug in her kitchen as she rocked a maroon lingerie set that left very little to the imagination.

The photos showed Bri standing next to a brown and white island in her large kitchen as she held a blue mug in her hand. It’s unclear what she was drinking, though, as she asked fans in the caption to guess. The model looked better than ever in a lacy two-piece set that did nothing but favors for her lean body.

Bri’s look included a lacy, demi-cut bra that hardly contained her busty chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out. In addition, one of Bri’s straps fell off her shoulder, which exposed even more skin.

The babe’s toned, flat tummy was on full display between the bra and a matching, red-and-black, low-rise pair of undies that showed off more of her abs. The sides came up high on her hips and hugged her hourglass figure. Bri’s long, lean legs were fully exposed in the tiny number.

Bri accessorized her look with a pair of small, gold hoops. She also rocked a full face of makeup, an application including expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, black eyeliner, and a light pink color on her full lips. The model’s long, blond hair fell down her shoulders in messy, loose curls.

The first photo showed Bri from the front as she cocked one hip to the side, which further emphasized her figure. She ran a hand through her hair and pursed her lips as she flashed a sultry gaze at the camera.

In the second image, Bri stood with her back to the island as she rested a hand on the counter behind her. She arched her back and pointed her toes, which accentuated her lengthy pins. Bri leaned her head back and allowed her hair to fall away from her face.

The post garnered more than 19,000 likes and just over 500 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“My beautiful angel,” one fan said.

“Liquid Happiness! Looking absolutely spectacular as always!” another user added.

“Love this lingerie on you,” a third follower wrote with fire emoji.

Bri knows exactly how to drive her fans wild. Earlier this week, the babe went topless as she rocked a white thong and brown cowboy gear.