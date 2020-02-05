Instagram Hottie Jilissa Zoltko Flaunts Her Booty In Unique White Bikini For New Bathroom Snaps

Jilissa Zoltko showed off some skin in a racy bikini for a brand-new Instagram upload. The hot model stunned fans with the snap on Tuesday.

In the sexy photo, Jilissa rocked a unique white bikini top that boasted one sleeve and a revealing cutout along the chest to give fans a peek at her underboob. She also sported a pair of matching, high-waisted thong bottoms with a high cut on the hip.

The ensemble left little to the imagination, flaunting the model’s toned arms, ample cleavage, flat tummy, tiny waist, rock-hard abs, curvy hips and booty, and long, lean legs.

Jilissa accessorized the look with white polish on her fingernails, gold hoop earrings, and a gold bangle bracelet on her wrist. She wore her long, blond hair in a deep side part and styled in voluminous waves that fell down her back and rippled over her shoulder.

She also rocked a full face of makeup for the photos. The glam look consisted of defined eyebrows, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. She added a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a dark berry lipstick. She completed the look with a bronzed tan all over her body.

In the background of the snaps, a mirror and sink are visible as well as some gray marbled tile, revealing that Jilissa was posing in a bathroom for the photos.

Of course, many of Jilissa’s 661,000-plus followers flocked to show their love for the post. They clicked the like button more than 30,000 times and left nearly 500 comments within the first 14 hours after the pics went live on the platform.

While Jilissa’s stunning curves may have been on full display in the shots, it was her smile that really stole the show and had fans talking.

“That smile is literally the best feature about you like it’s amazing,” one admirer wrote in the comments section.

“I love your smile. Can we see more of that?” another loyal fan stated.

“That smile makes my day every time I see it I’m sure it does for many others as well! Never change love!” remarked a third social media user.

“That smile lights up your entire face and really makes that last photo shine. You’re gorgeous and perfect in my eyes,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jilissa Zoltko also got the pulses of her fans racing on Monday when she posed in a leopard-print bikini as she soaked up the sun. That photo has earned more than 28,000 likes and over 360 comments to date.