Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Gym-Honed Body In A Leopard-Print Crop Top And Skintight Leggings While Out In Miami

Jennifer Lopez is proving yet again that she looks good no matter what she wears.

New photos obtained by The Daily Mail captured the 50-year-old looking absolutely incredible while out in Miami yesterday with her young daughter Emme and mother Guadalupe Rodriguez. The ladies were joined by JLo’s fiance Alex Rodriguez for lunch before enjoying a bit of shopping as well as a stop for coffee.

After rocking an intricate — and extremely revealing — ensemble when she took to the stage for Super Bowl LIV’s half time show, the entertainer opted to keep things casual for the outing by sporting a coordinated set of athleticwear that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. The two-piece ensemble boasted a bold leopard-print pattern that was enough to turn a few heads, but, as per usual, it was the singer’s gym-honed body that took center stage.

JLo slayed in a cropped jacket that was zipped all the way up and featured a thick black stripe along both sleeves. It cut off right at her rib cage, leaving her flat midsection and chiseled abs completely exposed for everyone around her to admire.

On her lower half, the Hustlers star rocked a pair of matching leggings that upped the ante of her look even more. The skintight bottoms clung to Jennifer’s killer curves in all of the right ways, defining her sculpted legs and pert derriere. Meanwhile, its thick, black waistband sat high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and drawing further attention to her toned torso.

To complete the look, JLo wore a pair of white sneakers and carried her belongings for the day in a black leather handbag. She also sported a pair of trendy aviator sunglasses and wore a pair of diamond stud earrings that added just the right amount of bling. She tied her honey blond tresses up in a messy top knot and sported a simple makeup look that included a glossy pink lip and a dusting of blush, making her striking features shine.

Jennifer’s 11-year-old daughter Emme also sported a casual look in a pair of bright blue sweatpants, an oversized yellow t-shirt, and white sneakers.

The outing follows Jennifer’s epic Super Bowl half time performance with Shakira last Sunday, during which she sang a slew of her famous hits including “Jenny From The Block” and “Love Don’t Cost A Thing.”Emme also made a surprise appearance on stage to sing alongside her mother. Together, the pair sang “Let’s Get Loud,” as well as “Born In The U.S.A.,” during which JLo held up a huge Puerto Rican flag.