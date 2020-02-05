Kelly Ripa’s Gorgeous Daughter, Lola Consuelos, Stuns In Bathroom Selfie: ‘She’s Back’

Lola Consuelos clearly got it from her mama. As fans Kelly Ripa know, the mother of three is incredibly close with her daughter and the two regularly joke around with one another on social media. Luckily for fans, the 18-year-old just made her Instagram account public and she has been sharing plenty of photos and videos and earning rave reviews.

In the most recent update that was shared on her popular page, the brunette beauty snapped a selfie in a bathroom. She did not geo-tag her location but it looked like it was taken at her parent’s house. Lola looked stunning, wearing her long, dark tresses down and straight with a few strands falling in her face. The bombshell also rocked a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, and blush.

Lola looked like she was ready for a night out, sporting a pair of high-waisted leather pants with a big zipper running down the middle. She paired the bottoms with a tight black top and a gray cardigan that only had the top button done while completing the chic look with a blue purse on her shoulder in addition to a single ring on her finger. In the caption of the image, she mentioned to fans that she is back, adding a single blue heart emoji. The post has only been live on her account for a short time but it’s earned her rave reviews already.

So far, the photo has racked up over 13,000 likes and 140-plus comments as fans continue to chime in. Some of Lola’s followers took to the photo to let her know that she looks stunning while many others applauded her keen sense of fashion. A few others were left speechless, opting to express their opinions in emoji rather than words.

“You look So beautiful. Such a pretty young woman. Hope college is everything and you are happy,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Don’t be shy. You have the face of an angel. Use it wisely,” another follower added in addition to a single heart emoji.

“Beautiful And talented,” a third fan raved.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Ripa gave fans a glimpse into her life with Lola, sharing a funny story on Live With Kelly and Ryan. In the short segment, the television personality revealed to fans that she and her husband, actor Mark Consuelos, were forced to shut down Lola’s debit card after she was caught spending an excessive amount of money on the popular delivery service Postmates. This was after Ripa had already purchased a meal plan for Lola to use while she’s living in the dorms.