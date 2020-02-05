Blond Bombshell Sarah Houchens Demonstrates A Handstand While Rocking A Tiny Blue Bikini

Sarah Houchens showed off some of her yoga moves in a skimpy bikini for her latest Instagram snaps. The blond bombshell shared the post to her account on Tuesday.

In the racy photos, Sarah looked smoking hot in a blue bikini as she flipped herself upside down to demonstrate a handstand up against a nearby tree.

The tiny two-piece flaunted Sarah’s toned arms, ample cleavage, flat tummy, tiny waist, curvy hips, booty, and long, lean legs as she rested her backside against the tree and supported her weight with her arms. Sarah’s golden locks fell over her face and around her head as they grazed the grass below her.

In the background of the photos, a stunning sunset can be seen as the blue sky faded into yellow, pink, and gray behind the model. Lots of palm trees and other green foliage are also visible, as well as a nearby body of water.

In the caption, Sarah reveals that the picture was snapped in Saint Petersburg, Florida. She also encouraged her fans to think about all the things that they are, instead of dwelling on the things that they’re not.

Of course, many of Sarah’s over 656,000-plus admirers showed their appreciation for the post. The photo has earned over 12,000 likes and more than 240 comments in less than 24 hours since it was shared.

“I think it’s fair to say you have one of the best bodies on insta. You look amazing,” one of Sarah’s followers stated in the comments section.

“WOW your body is like a fine piece of art work just amazing,” another fan told the model.

“You doing a handstand in a bikini is one of the most amazing things I’ve ever seen. Continue to be beautiful, amazing and flawless Sarah,” a third social media user quipped.

“I love these photos, because seeing you do yoga really inspires me. There is one problem though. We can’t see that gorgeous face of yours. That’s the only issues I have with the pics. Much love and thank you,” a fourth person remarked.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah showed off her flexibility in a post from Monday as well. That photo featured the model stretching one leg behind her while the other was folded in front of her. She rocked a skimpy white crop top and a pair of blue booty-baring shorts for the snap.

Sarah Houchens’ fans also loved that photo. To date, it’s raked in more than 12,000 likes and over 160 comments.