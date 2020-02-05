‘RHOC’ Stars Tamra Judge & Vicki Gunvalson Are Reportedly Barred From Appearing On TV For At Least A Year

After Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge made their shocking exit from the Real Housewives of Orange County, rumors of potential spin-offs and guest appearances started to swirl. But a new report from Radar Onlinesuggests that the two won’t be making a new TV appearance anytime soon thanks to a non-compete clause in their Bravo contract.

Reportedly, both women have a stipulation in their contract that bars them from taking on any projects with another network for 12 months, effectively ending any fan spin-off dreams.

“Vicki and Tamra have a one-year non-compete clause in their contracts,” a source revealed. “They will have to get special permission to film any other television shows for the next year.”

Vicki announced that she wasn’t renewing her contract with the show on January 24. The OG of the OC had been demoted to friend status for the 14th season of the show and reportedly the show offered the same deal for the 15th season. Instead of taking the role, she left the show.

“I will always be the OG of the OC, but it’s time to say goodbye to The Real Housewives of Orange County. It’s been an incredible ride for 14 years and I want thank all of you for your support, for your love and for ‘whooping it up’ with me along the way,” she wrote.

Tamra, on the other hand, revealed that she was given the option to film three episodes to wrap up her storyline and say goodbye to the show that she has been a part of for 12 years. She was apparently offered just $20,000 for each episode, which is a significant drop from her $900,000 salary for the last season of the show. Instead, she opted to step away on her terms.

“It’s been a wild 12 years. But it’s time for me to move on. Im sad to go but very excited about my future,” she wrote.

The moves shocked Housewives fans since both women have been some of the longest-running housewives on the show.

Since then, Tamra has courted fan comments begging the star to do a spin-off. She has assured people that they haven’t seen the last of her, but she hasn’t confirmed any solid plans for her own show, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Vicki, on the other hand, has plans to start her own podcast to keep up with her fans. She is also working on her wedding to fiance Steve Lodge.