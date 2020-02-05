Hot Military Wife Kayla Moody Squats Down & Showcases Her Booty In A Snakeskin Skirt

Kayla Moody was in bombshell mode as she rocked a very revealing outfit for her most recent Instagram update. The hot military wife delighted her fans with the post on Wednesday morning.

In the NSFW snap, Kayla held nothing back as she rocked a skintight snakeskin skirt and squatted down to showcase her curvy booty. The model paired the skirt with a nude crop top, which she hiked up to give fans a peek at her underboob. The ensemble also put the blond beauty’s toned arms, tiny waist, flat tummy, and lean legs on full display.

Kayla accessorized the look with a pair of black knee-high heeled boots that laced up the front. She posed with her backside towards the camera and positioned her head over her shoulder in order to give a sultry stare into the camera.

The model’s long, golden locks were parted down the center and styled in loose strands that cascaded down her back. She also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot.

The application included sculpted eyebrows, long lashes, dramatic black eyeliner, and a shimmering highlighter on her face. She also added pink blush on her cheekbones and a nude lip. Kayla completed the look with a glowing tan all over her body.

In the caption of the post, the model told her fans to shine brightly. In the background of the photo a fountain can be seen, as Kayla reveals she’s at a Hilton Grand Vacations Club hotel in Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, many of Kayla’s 635,000-plus followers immediately began to respond to the sexy pic. The photo earned more than 970 likes and nearly 40 comments in the first 10 minutes after it was published to her account.

“Those boots and skirt are [fire emoji],” one of Kayla’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Like a diamond,” remarked another loyal fan.

“Oh wow. Every day just keeps getting better and better with you Kayla. You’re going to give me a heart attack one morning!,” a third social media user quipped.

“Gorgeous,” a fourth person commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model is known for showcasing her enviable curves on social media, and her fans don’t seem to mind.

On Tuesday, Kayla Moody got the pulses of her fans racing when she shared a photo of herself rocking nothing but a skimpy white g-string and a barely-there tank top. That upload was also popular among her followers, who have clicked the like button over 11,000 times and left more than 240 comments to date.