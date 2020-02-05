Brittany Cartwright Talks ‘Pregnancy Pact’ With ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast, Jax Taylor Talks Becoming A Dad

Babies could be coming soon!

Brittany Cartwright and her Vanderpump Rules co-stars could end up pregnant at the same time.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight on February 4, the longtime reality star admitted that when it comes to her plans for kids, she and her co-stars — including Katie Maloney, Stassi Schroeder, and Lala Kent — would love to raise their families together in Los Angeles.

“We always say that we have a pregnancy pact,” she explained. “We want to have babies around the same time, so we are all trying to make it work.”

According to Taylor, all of his and Cartwright’s friends are like family because they’ve all moved to Los Angeles from other states. So, when it comes to planning to have children around the same time as one another and allow their kids to grow together, it’s a very big deal for them both.

Taylor then went on to reveal that he couldn’t be more excited to become a dad and hoped to honor his late father, Ronald Cauchi, by being just like him.

“And just to be there for everything, and to just make sure my life is surrounded, revolves around my kids, and that’s exactly what I’m gonna do,” he continued.

Cartwright and Taylor tied the knot in June of last year in Kentucky and soon, fans will watch them say “I do” on an episode of the currently airing eighth season of Vanderpump Rules.

Because Cartwright is set to play a role in both Schroeder and Kent’s upcoming weddings, which will be taking place in Rome, Italy and Newport Beach, California, respectively, she has put her baby-making plans on hold so that her future pregnancy doesn’t prevent her from traveling to the nuptials.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Cartwright and Taylor also spoke about their baby plans during an interview on E!’s The Daily Pop last month and admitted that their Vanderpump Rules co-stars’ wedding are in the way. That said, as Taylor explained, something is always going to be in the pipeline when it comes to their future and they can’t delay plans for kids forever.

Also during the program, Cartwright said that when it comes to how many kids she and Taylor are hoping to have, she’s not too concerned about the specifics. Instead, she will be happy and feel blessed with “whatever God gives” them.

“I don’t care, as long as it is happy and healthy,” she added.