‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers: Could Turtle Be Jesse McCartney?

The third season of The Masked Singer aired in the U.S. on Fox over the weekend and already, it seems they may have bagged themselves some big names for the show. The panelists — Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger — all returned for the new season as well as host Nick Cannon. Actor Jamie Foxx appeared as a guest for the first episode.

One of the new contestants is performing as a turtle. They appear to be a male singer who is well-trained. Their vocals were impressive and they showed off their range. Foxx assumed they could be a member of a boyband. For their debut performance, they sang Seal’s “Kiss from a Rose.”

For their first clue package they said that at the beginning of their career, they were surrounded by a lot of hungry newcomers who were “fighting tooth and nail for the dream.” They also stated that they have seen many stars fizzle out over the years and decided to be the turtle because they took their career step by step. In the VT, they were holding onto a huge surfboard at one point. At one part, Turtle started walking like a zombie.

With a lot of hints and clues, it seems Turtle could be “Beautiful Soul” hitmaker Jesse McCartney.

McCartney rose to fame in the boyband Dream Street in the late ’90s. When referring to the “hungry” people starting out at the same time as him, Turtle could be implying the other boybands who were new on the scene.

The surfboard Turtle was holding also was another sly clue. According to The Famous People, McCartney has earned himself Teen Choice Awards and their actual trophies are human size surfboards. He also played the role of a surfer in Summerland.

In 2016, he starred in TV series Fear the Walking Dead, per IMDb. In the VT, Turtle started walking like a zombie which could have been another obvious sign that it is him.

Many fans of the show believe McCartney is underneath the mask and expressed their thoughts online.

“I’m calling it. It’s Jesse McCartney. I know that voice from Young Justice, he is my FAVORITE character, I know his voice. I will be VERY surprised if I’m wrong,” one user wrote.

“It’s definitely Jesse McCartney. I know his voice anywhere!!” another shared.

“This has to be Jesse McCartney. When he started singing, I knew I heard his voice from somewhere. Some notes reminded me of his songs “Leavin” and “Beautiful Soul,”” a third fan remarked.

At the end of the first episode, Robot was unmasked meaning Turtle currently remains in the competition.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lil Wayne was revealed to be Robot and shocked the panelists who failed to guess him correctly.

Is Turtle Jesse McCartney? Viewers will have to keep watching to find out.