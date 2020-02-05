‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Gabi Starts To Lose Control, Eric Moves Back In With Nicole

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, February 5 reveal that there will be some big drama mixed in with the week’s romantic storylines.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, viewers will see Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) begin to lose control over the situation with Julie Williams’ (Susan Seaforth Hayes) heart. As fans know, Gabi currently controls the pacemaker in Julie’s heart via an app on her phone.

However, JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) and Lani Price (Sal Stowers) are plotting against Gabi in hopes of first disabling her control over the device, and then exposing her shocking deeds to everyone in Salem, especially her fiance Eli Grant (Lamon Archey).

Gabi will be forced to scramble to keep control of Julie’s pacemaker while the duo do everything in their power to take her down. Since February sweeps are right around the corner, it seems that this storyline could be coming to a wild end in the weeks ahead.

Elsewhere in Salem, Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) and Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) will share a romantic night together. The pair have been dancing around their relationship for months. However, earlier this week Sarah finally realized that it’s Xander that she’s in love with, and she told him so.

Xander was beyond thrilled to hear Sarah’s declaration of love, and the pair will quickly fall into bed together. However, some fans are worried that the relationship is already doomed due to the shocking secret that Xander has been keeping from Sarah.

Last month, it was revealed that Sarah’s baby had died after birth due to complications of a car accident that Sarah was involved in while on her way to the hospital to deliver the little girl.

Xander, with the help of his uncle Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston), switched Sarah’s child with that of Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Kristen DiMera’s (Stacy Haiduk) daughter, leading Brady and Kristen to believe that their baby had died.

When Sarah finds out about the betrayal she’ll likely be furious with Xander, and their romance could be over before it ever really gets a chance to begin.

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives fans will also see Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) will move back in with the love of his life, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) now that they’ve reconciled. The duo will seemingly go back to life as it was before the paternity scandal rocked their relationship.

Eric will likely need to lean on Nicole once he finds out that his child with Sarah died, and the daughter he believed to be his own is actually his niece.