‘Sports Illustrated’ Cover Girl Camille Kostek Is A Total Smokeshow In A Daringly Short, Hot Pink Dress

Camille Kostek solidified her smokeshow status on Instagram again with a gorgeous new photo that has fans talking for all the right reasons.

The eye-popping snap was shared to the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition cover girl’s feed on Tuesday and was an instant hit with her 712,000 followers on the social media platform. It was taken over the weekend at AT&T’s Super Saturday Night in Miami, Florida ahead of Super Bowl LIV.

Camille often dazzles her fans with her eye-popping ensembles, and her latest social media appearance was no different. This look was particularly impressive, however, as she noted in the caption of the post that she put it together in 20 minutes following a long day of dancing in the rain at her boyfriend Rob Gronkowski’s beach festival. The blond bombshell looked absolutely incredible in a sexy pink dress that did nothing but favors for her flawless figure, driving her fans wild.

The bikini model slayed in the sexy wrap dress that boasted a bold, hot pink color that alone was enough to turn a few heads. It featured a daringly low-cut neckline that left an ample amount of cleavage well within eyesight — though her audience hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW display.

Camille’s dress proceeded to cinch at her waist, accentuating her trim waist and hourglass silhouette. Also of note was its daringly short length — the garment grazed just to the middle of the babe’s thighs, teasing her followers with a glimpse of her toned legs. Meanwhile, the clingy nature of its shiny fabric hugged Camille’s curves in all of the right ways, defining her killer curves and sculpted thighs.

Camille accessorized with a simple pair of gold hoop earrings that gave her look just the right amount of bling. She wore her signature platinum tresses in a sleek ponytail that sat high on top of her head. As for her beauty, the stunner sported a full face of makeup that included a cranberry red lipstick, dusting of blush, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Fans were far from shy about showing the social media sensation’s steamy new Instagram update some love. The post has been awarded over 14,000 likes after 10 hours of going live to Camille’s Instagram page, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her latest jaw-dropping display.

“You’re a goddess,” one person wrote.

Another said that Camille looked “perfect in pink.”

“Fav look of you ever!!!!” commented a third.

“Better than Barbie,” quipped a fourth.

Camille was certainly dressed to impress for her Super Bowl weekend in Miami. Before slipping into her hot pink ensemble, the babe looked smoking hot at the Gronk Beach party in a skimpy blue bikini top and white pants, which she shared a photo of on her Instagram page. That look also proved popular with her fans, who awarded the shot over 70,000 likes.