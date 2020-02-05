American Bombshell Brit Manuela Spills Out Of Tiny Orange Bikini

Instagram model Brit Manuela took to her social media page on Tuesday evening to post a sultry new photo. Her 873,000 followers are used to seeing her posing in skimpy bikinis and lingerie, and her latest update did not disappoint. For her most recent share, Brit rocked the tiniest thong bikini that left little to the imagination.

In the photo, the model was seen rocking an itty-bitty, orange, two-piece bathing suit with a plunging neckline that gave her fans a nice look at her ample cleavage. The top featured classic, triangle-style cups barely contained her enormous bust as she spilled out from the sides. She wore matching, high-cut bottoms that showed off her toned torso and slender waist. The snapshot showed her lounging poolside, perching herself on two white sun beds as she looked straight into the camera with a sultry gaze.

In the caption, Brit shared with her social media fans that her revealing swimwear is from the U.K.-based brand Oh Polly and made sure to tag it in both the picture and in the caption.

Brit had her dark blond tresses parted to the side and styled in sleek straight strands that fell down her back. She wore minimal makeup that included defined brows, contour, bronzer, and a pink shade on her lips. Her jewelry look comprised dainty earrings and a gold pendant necklace.

Brit seems like she is in a resort somewhere in Los Angeles, California, as per the geotag on the post.

The model’s latest Instagram update racked up more than 33,200 likes and upward of 770 comments within 20 hours of being live on her account. Many of her fans complimented her facial features in the comments section, while others raved about her killer physique. A few followers mentioned that they were huge fans of hers, and others dropped flame emoji.

“I love your swimsuit. You’re so perfect,” one follower commented, adding a heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“Body goals for real,” another admirer gushed.

“I’d literally be too afraid to move an inch in that bikini, but it looks bomb nonetheless,” a third social media user chimed in.

“Are u trying to kill everyone with your hotness?” a fourth Instagrammer added.

In a recent report by The Inquisitr, Brit posted another sultry update to her social media page. In it, she was seen wearing a white crop top featuring long sleeves and a button-up detail at the front and a light pink thong that flaunted her pert booty.