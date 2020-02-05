Joe Jonas Posts Intimate Pic With Wife Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas posted an intimate pic with his wife of 10 months, former Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, showing his affection towards the actress in a new Instagram share.

In the black and white shot, the couple is seen crouching down on the floor at the O2 Arena in London, England. The image was taken during the Jonas Brothers’ most recent tour.

Joe is kissing the right side of his wife‘s head in a sweet and simple gesture of affection.

The lead singer of the Jonas Brothers is wearing a designer suit in the pic, although it is unclear as to the color of the garment. The brothers typically wore suits on stage throughout the majority of their tour, which crisscrossed both the United States and Europe over the course of six months.

The tour titled “Happiness Begins” began on August 7, 2019, in Miami and is expected to wrap in Paris on February 22, 2020. There will be around 16 shows in Europe and 74 in North America.

An earpiece can clearly be seen on Joe’s right collar.

Sophie is seen next to her handsome husband in what appears to be light-colored casual pants and a long-sleeved shirt. She is wearing a pass around her neck and sneakers.

The actress, who has remained on tour with her new husband during almost every date of the band’s current excursion, also wore dark nail polish and her blonde hair long, loose and casually parted in the middle.

The couple is surrounded by six people in the image, but all that can be seen of the others in the photo is their legs.

Joe did not add any personal statement to the photo’s caption. Instead, he posted a smiley emoji with heart eyes.

Fans loved the romantic moment captured by a camera and expressed their sentiments in the comments section of the post, including actor Wilmer Valderamma, who enjoyed the social media post and the joy it represents, adding a blue heart to his comment.

“You two are beautiful together!!” remarked one fan of the intimate pic.

“Cutest human beings on the planet,” said a second fan of the twosome, who are not shy about displaying their affection towards one another in posts both share on the social media site.

“Seriously thought that was Hillary Duff for a minute,” said a third fan of the couple.

The Jonas Brothers will soon begin a residency in Las Vegas at Park Theater at Park MGM Resort. The select series of dates will begin April 1, 2020, and conclude on April 18, 2020.