Fitness Trainer Lisa Lanceford Puts Sculpted Body On Display In Abs & Core Workout Video

Lisa Lanceford enjoys posting her favorite gym exercises on her Instagram page and her 1.8 million followers love watching them, with many of them avid followers of her workout regimens.

In the fitness trainer’s latest video, she demonstrates several ab and core exercises for her followers, showing off her tightly toned tummy as she does so. The fitness bombshell wears a coral sports bra and low-waisted gray and pink workout leggings that leave her abdomen completely exposed, revealing a glittery belly button piercing. The leggings feature a pink band running up the side of each leg and tightly hug her sculpted muscles and backside.

The model completes the gym look with a pair of white sneakers and black wrist weights. She wears her long, straight brown tresses slicked back into a ponytail to keep her hair out of her face while she moves through the workout.

Lisa demonstrates a series of five exercises throughout the various exercise clips while also explaining each one in the caption of the post. The exercises include Ab Side Bends, Alternating Hanging Leg Raises, Hanging Bicycle Crunches, Decline Crunches, and Decline Oblique Crunches. Each exercise is designed to target the abdominal muscles and tighten the core.

In the caption of the video, Lisa tells her followers that the workout is a “toughy” and reminds them to save the video if they like it so she knows what content to keep posting. The fitness guru also advertises the Strong And Sxy fitness app where her followers can subscribe and receive a custom meal plan and tailored training plan. She notes that regardless of fitness level, everyone will find something suitable for their goals on the app.

Lisa’s followers were excited for yet another workout video to try out. In the comments section, they expressed how much they loved the fitness trainer and her videos and complimented her on her enviable figure.

“I love these ab videos,” one follower wrote, adding several kissy face emoji.

“Honestly smashing it as always,” another social media user commented, following up with a bicep and fire emoji for emphasis.

“Awesome! Thanks for all you do!!” yet another Instagram user chimed in.

Lisa has a series of ab workouts that involve different pieces of equipment, or even no equipment at all. A recent ab workout video posted to her Instagram page featured the gym buff using a weighted exercise ball to strengthen her core.