Brunette Bombshell Devin Brugman Looks Smoking Hot In A Skimpy Yellow Bikini

Devin Brugman is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

On Tuesday, the brunette bombshell wowed her 1.3 million Instagram followers with a sizzling new photo that proved hard to be ignored. The image saw Devin standing underneath the shade of a lemonade stand on the beach while the cloudless blue sky and white sand provided a beautiful background behind her.

The model herself was quite a sight as well in a sexy bikini from her own Monday Swimwear line that did nothing but favors for her curvaceous physique. Judging by the reaction of her fans, she certainly seemed to do her brand justice.

Devin looked smoking hot in the itty-bitty two-piece that boasted the same bright yellow color as the basket of lemons on the counter beside her. The set included a halter-style top with thin shoulders straps and boasted triangle-shaped cups that were just barely enough to contain her voluptuous assets. It also featured a deep v neckline that left an ample amount of cleavage well within eyesight — though nobody in the audience seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

On her lower half, the social media sensation rocked a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were just a revealing as the top half of her look. The piece’s daringly high-cut design allowed her to show off her long, toned legs, while also giving her fans a good look at her killer curves. Its thin waistband was tied in dainty bows high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and chiseled abs.

Devin added a stack of dainty pendant necklaces to her barely-there ensemble that fell right in the middle of her decolletage, drawing even more attention to her busty display. She also wore a set of gold bangle bracelets and hoop earrings to give the look even more bling. Her dark tresses were worn down and were slightly damp — likely from a dip in the water before the photo was taken, and she wore a pair of trendy black sunglasses to shade her from the sun even more.

Fans had nothing but love for the Instagram hottie’s latest steamy bikini snap. It has earned over 29,000 likes after nine hours of going live to the social media platform, and that number still continues to grow. Hundreds took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post as well, where many left compliments for Devin’s jaw-dropping display.

“Wow your body,” one person wrote.

“Good lord you’re hot,” said another.

“You look ravishing,” commented a third.

“This color is perfect,” commented a third.

Devin isn’t the only one showing off Monday Swimwear’s new “limoncello” colored swimsuits on Instagram. Her business partner Natasha Oakley recently flaunted her incredible figure in another one of the brand’s bikinis in the same bright color. Fans went wild for the Aussie beauty in her sexy swimwear as well, awarded the photos over 27,000 likes.