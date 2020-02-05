Lauren Dascalo Shows Off Killer Body In Pink Lingerie For Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day may still be nine days away, but Lauren Dascalo has already gotten into the holiday spirit with her latest Instagram post. In a new photo on her feed, the bombshell babe rocked a tiny, pink two-piece set that left very little to the imagination.

The photo showed Lauren standing in a dimly-lit room with blue and pink accents. She posed next to a mirror, which provided a second perspective of her lingerie look. In the mirror’s reflection, fans could also see that Lauren stood at the top of a staircase as sunlight poured in through a window.

Lauren looked better than ever in lacy lingerie that did nothing but favors for her killer body. Her look included a demi-cut bra that just barely contained her busty chest and allowed her ample cleavage to spill out. In addition, a cut-out at the center and two thin straps traveling across Lauren’s back showed off even more skin.

Lauren’s rock-hard abs were on full display between the top and a matching thong that sat low on her waist and covered only what was necessary. The thong’s thin straps came up high on Lauren’s hips, though, which emphasized her hourglass figure and put her long legs on full display.

The model opted not to accessorize her outfit, but she did rock a full face of makeup. Her look included expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, smoky eyeshadow, dark eyeliner, and a light pink color on her full lips. Lauren’s long, blond hair was pushed to one side and fell over her shoulder in luscious waves.

Lauren playfully tugged at the straps on her thong and bent one leg, which further accentuated her lengthy pins. In the mirror, fans could catch a glimpse at the babe’s pert derriere as she flexed and arched her back. With pursed lips, Lauren flashed a sultry gaze at the camera.

The post garnered more than 20,000 likes and just over 360 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

Fellow models Bri Teresi and Abby Dowse called Lauren “gorgeous” and a “babe.”

“One of my favorite models!!! I love you Lauren!!!!” one fan said.

“I need a dose of you everyday girl!” another user added.

“You look incredible!” a third fan said with fire emoji.

When Lauren isn’t heating up her account with lingerie photos, she’s often posing in swimwear looks that drive her fans just as wild. Earlier this week, the bombshell babe rocked a stunning, red cut-out one-piece.