Fitness Model Stephanie Sanzo Flaunts Sculpted Figure On Instagram

Stephanie Sanzo took to popular social media platform Instagram on Wednesday to show off her gym-honed figure and leave her followers an inspirational message.

In the mirror selfie, the Australian fitness model dons tight, black short-shorts that hug her hips and upper thighs while leaving her bulging leg muscles on full display. She pairs the tiny shorts with a blue sports bra that shows off a glimpse of her cleavage and allows viewers an unobstructed view of her toned abdomen.

The model accessorized with a ring, watch, and thin gold necklace while adding a pair of black glasses to complete the look. She wore her long, blonde tresses in a loose braid that hung over one shoulder and added thick black mascara and painted lips to make her features pop. As she snapped the photo, she showed off her white-painted nails and famous, bright smile.

In the caption of the fitness trainer’s latest snap, she tells her 1.7 million followers that they can’t expect other people to believe in their goals if they don’t believe in themselves first. She adds that the goal should be to recognize their potential so that they know how much value they have to offer. Stephanie followed up on the inspirational message with several hashtags, including #fitnessquotes and #bodybuildingwoman.

The body builder’s followers were thrilled with her most recent post, leaving over 25,000 likes in the first two hours of being posted in addition to hundreds of comments in which they asked the fitness guru questions and complimented her on her figure.

“How many times do you train legs a week!? Ughhh I wish I had your legs! You’re amazing,” one Instagram user commented.

“Amen always on point!! Looking good as always beautiful,” another follower wrote, adding a bicep and double red heart emoji for emphasis.

“Pretty lady always full of the best advice!! Hair is always on point,” yet another social media user chimed in.

Other followers detailed their own fitness goals and plans, asking the model for advice and telling her how much of an inspiration she is to them.

In addition to posting photos of her enviable figure, Stephanie also takes to the social media platform to share workout videos with her followers. Her most recent workout video featured a series of leg exercises, in which she taught her followers how to perform each exercise in the circuit and encouraged them to give the workout a try.