Tracee Ellis Ross Sizzles & Sweats In Tight Workout Gear

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross, whose mother is the legendary singer Diana Ross, thrilled her 7.5 million Instagram followers with a sexy and silly Instagram video that documented a workout she recently did with a friend.

While Tracee didn’t include a specific location in the caption or in the geotag of the post, she took the video in the same studio set-up where she shares all her workout clips. Tracee is devoted to the Tracy Anderson Method, and tagged the celebrity trainer in the caption of the post saying that her fitness regime was “no joke!”

In the clip, Tracee wore a stunning sleeveless bodysuit with an all-over black and gold print. The look clung to her toned curves, and showed off her sculpted arms and incredible legs. Tracee’s hair was styled in braids, and pulled away from her face for her workout. She appeared to be wearing no makeup at all as she got her sweat on in the gym.

Behind Tracee stood one of her friends, rocking a pair of simple high-waisted black yoga pants and a black crop top. Tracee performed a series of moves with one leg braced on a small black stool covered in a white towel, and the other leg up in the air going from one position to another. Tracee’s friend held her arm while the actress went through the moves, and Tracee shared hilarious commentary throughout the process about friendship and just how tough the workout was.

The actress’s physique looked incredible in the video, and her fans seemed to agree. The post racked up over 29,700 views within just 11 hours, and also received 277 comments in the same time frame from her eager followers, complimenting her on everything from her body to her outfit to her personality.

“OMG what is that cute outfit? And go Tracee!!!” one fan said.

Another fan noticed how hard Tracee was working in the video, and said “I see the sweat drops too you working it out sistah.”

“I love your workout posts,” one follower added.

Tracy Anderson herself even left a comment on the post, and said “I love you and can we make a super hero movie out of you in this look!!!! You’re on fire!”

While Tracee loves to share Instagram posts that showcase her outfits, or pay tribute to important people in her life, she frequently gives her fans a peek into her workout regime. Back in December 2019 during the holiday season, as The Inquisitr reported, Tracee shared a short video in which she was doing a workout in the same studio space as her latest post. In the caption of that particular post, Tracee said “just reminding myself what a workout is while I make these regretful culinary choices.” Despite the caption, her body looked incredible in the Instagram update.