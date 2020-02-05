NBA Rumors: Miami Reportedly Emerges As Potential Destination For Andre Iguodala As Trade Deadline Nears

With reports suggesting that Memphis Grizzlies wingman Andre Iguodala might choose to sit out the rest of the 2019-20 NBA season if he doesn’t get traded to one of his preferred destinations, the latest rumors now suggest that a new suitor has stepped up with less than two days before Thursday’s trade deadline — the Miami Heat.

As cited on Tuesday by Bleacher Report, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that the Heat have “emerged” as one of the teams most interested in trading for Iguodala, who has yet to play a game this season after being acquired from the Golden State Warriors last summer. Currently, the Heat are tied for third place with the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference, with their 34-15 record placing them 8.5 games behind the conference-leading Milwaukee Bucks.

Although the 36-year-old’s potential presence in Miami might increase their chances of making this year’s NBA Finals, Charania also noted that there are some caveats to keep in mind when considering the Heat as one of Iguodala’s suitors. Chief among these concerns is the matter of whether “Iggy” would be willing to suit up for a team that’s located so far away from his West Coast residence.

Dillon Brooks reacts to the Andre Iguodala situation just days before Thursday afternoon's trade deadline. "A guy that's on our team but doesn't wanna be on our team. I can't wait until we find a way to trade him so we can play him and show him what really Memphis is about." pic.twitter.com/KR6bGCgtpJ — Mike Ceide (@MCeide_WREG3) February 4, 2020

With the Grizzlies exceeding expectations and currently holding the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 25-25 record, the team has continued to honor its agreement to keep Iguodala on the shelf while it searches for a suitable trade partner. As noted on Tuesday by The Inquisitr, this has led two of his younger teammates — guards Dillon Brooks and Ja Morant — to make pointed comments about the matter, with the former recently saying that he “can’t wait” until Iguodala gets traded.

As for Iguodala’s potential impact assuming he gets traded to the Heat, Bleacher Report wrote that he could team up with top scorer Jimmy Butler to give Miami two skilled wing defenders who are capable of guarding multiple positions. His experience and credentials as a three-time NBA champion could also come in handy, especially on a Heat team with several youngsters playing key roles, including guards Kendrick Nunn and Tyler Herro, forward Justise Winslow, and center Bam Adebayo.

Aside from the Heat, another top Eastern Conference team has been brought up in recent days as a rather late entry in the Iguodala sweepstakes. According to The Inquisitr, the Grizzlies are reportedly willing to trade the veteran guard/forward to the Bucks, provided Milwaukee agrees to part ways with the protected 2020 first-round selection it previously acquired from the Indiana Pacers.