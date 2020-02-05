Venezuelan Bombshell Michelle Lewin Shows Off Pert Backside In See-Through Leggings

Michelle Lewin is one of Instagram’s most-followed fitness models. With 13.6 million followers, the Venezuelan beauty often takes to the social media platform to show off her gym-honed figure and inspire her followers with sample workout videos.

On Tuesday, the fitness trainer posted a photo taken in the gym that puts her sculpted figure on fully display. She stands with her back to the camera in front of a room of exercise equipment. The model wears a pair of high-waisted yellow leggings that allow viewers to see through to her skin while highlighting every curve and muscle in her lower half. The racy leggings put Michelle’s firm backside on display while revealing her black thong.

On the upper half of her body, Michelle wears a simply black sports bra that leaves a peek of her toned tummy exposed while also showing off her back and arm muscles. The trainer accessorized with a watch and a couple of bracelets while letting her blonde, wavy locks fall loose down her back and shoulders. She turns her head to the side, posing with her mouth slightly open as she raises a hand to her face in a gesture of surprise, while revealing a touch of black mascara that makes her eyes pop.

In the photo, the model is pictured next to her husband, Swedish bodybuilder Jimmy Lewin. Dressed in a pair of short white shorts that reveal his bulging leg muscles and a thin, yellow tank that puts his bulky upper body and myriad of tattoos on display, the bodybuilder appears to be questioning his wife’s outfit choice as he gazes at her backside with a perplexed look on his face.

The caption of the photo seems to explain Michelle and Jimmy’s expressions as the fitness model writes that she got her leggings for very cheap, possibly explaining why they are see-through. She adds that going home is not an option and then reveals that she will be releasing a new workout video the following day.

Michelle’s followers were amused by the situation playing out between the couple in the photo, with many of them commenting on Jimmy’s facial expression.

“I had this situation many times… all the gym guys watching me,” one Instagram user commented.

Other fans left compliments for the fitness model, telling her that despite the wardrobe mishap, she still looked good.

“I think you look perfect,” a social media user wrote.