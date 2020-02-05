‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Haley Kalil Shows Off Ample Cleavage & Deep Golden Tan

Sports Illustrated model Haley Kalil showed off her ample cleavage and deep golden tan in a new Instagram photo shared after attending an industry event. The young woman was breathtaking in the pic, showing why she is one of the most in-demand swimsuit models for the aforementioned publication.

Haley’s fine form was prominently displayed for the cameras in a chest-baring, plunging neckline dress in a scarlet color, which she wore to attend a party hosted by Its On AT&T. The company is promoting its new channel called AT&T TV.

The organization thanked the model for attending the event. She responded with her own remarks of gratitude, telling the business they knew how to throw a wonderful party, noting that she had an “incredible” time.

In the image, Haley is seen smiling brightly. She is wearing an off-the-shoulder red dress with small sleeves that drape elegantly past her shoulders.

The dress sported a boned bodice which lent a push-up effect to the top of the model’s fashion choice. An interesting detail of the garment was its scooped neckline, which ended with two pointed ends that were directly in line with the small sleeves.

The bodice fell into a drop waist which was fashioned elegantly to one side in a high slit which ended at the top of the model’s thigh.

Haley’s makeup and hair fashion enhanced the overall look of the striking dress.

Her amber tresses were piled high atop her head in a half-up, half-down ponytail. Her hair was parted in the middle and the rest of her locks fell elegantly down her back.

Instead of trying to compete with the dress’s bright color, Haley’s makeup was muted and matched her deep golden tan. The model’s eyes were lined in kohl black on both the upper and lower lids, with lots of mascara and dark eyeshadow to make them stand out in a sassy smoky eye.

The rest of her makeup was based around a neutral palette, including her blush and lips, which were colored in a muted tone.

Her nails were a pale color and she wore her sparkling engagement ring and wedding band from football player hubby Matt Kalil to finish the overall look.

The model quipped in the caption that she was “cheesing” at the event, regarding her big smile in the photo.

Fans loved the image and told the Sports Illustrated stunner in the comments section of the dramatic pic.

“Woo…your smile is absolutely the most beautiful one I’ve ever seen! Crushing it!” said one admirer of the breathtaking model.

“When they put in the beautiful dictionary, they did it for you,” said a second fan, who used a pickup line as their statement.

“Can you stop being so beautiful so I can think I’m ok, geez,” joked a third fan.