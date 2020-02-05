Blond Bombshell Rosanna Arkle Spills Out Of Cheeky Red One-Piece While Lounging By The Pool

Rosanna Arkle tantalized her 5.1 million Instagram followers with another smoking hot snap that brought some serious heat to her page.

The sizzling shot was shared on Tuesday and saw the 31-year-old laying on her stomach on a plush green lounge chair by the pool while staring down the camera with a sultry gaze. It appeared to be a throwback from her recent trip to Bali, which she expressed a longing to go back to in the caption of her post.

The blond bombshell often dazzles her followers with her skimpy swimwear looks, and her latest social media appearance was no different. She looked absolutely incredible in a cheeky one-piece that did way more showing than covering up, driving her fans wild.

Rosanna sent pulses racing in the dark red swimwear that popped against her all over bronzed glow. Most of the front half of the look was out of sight due to the babe’s pose in the photo, though fans could easily tell that it boasted an extremely risque design. Her voluptuous assets nearly spilled out of the side of the number, making for a seriously NSFW display of cleavage that her audience hardly seemed bothered by. It also boasted long, thick straps that showcased her toned arms, as well as an open back design that highlighted her slender frame.

Upping the ante of Rosanna’s pool day attire was its daringly cheeky style that covered only what was necessary. This allowed the model to show off her pert derriere almost in its entirety, while also flashing a look at her long, toned legs that were stretched out behind her. Its curved waistband sat high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and hourglass silhouette.

The Aussie stunner kept things simple and opted not to add any accessories to her look, letting her killer curves take center stage. Her platinum tresses were worn down and gathered to one side of her shoulders in loose waves. As for her beauty, the babe sported a full face of makeup that included a red lipstick, shimmering highlighter, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Unsurprisingly, the social media sensation’s latest Instagram appearance was a huge hit with her fans. The steamy snap has racked up nearly 58,000 likes after 15 hours of going live, and that number still continues to grow. Hundreds took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the upload as well, where many left compliments for the model’s jaw-dropping display.

“Very beautiful, you are perfect and stunning,” one person wrote.

Another called Rosanna a “goddess.”

“Booty goals,” commented a third.

Rosanna is far from shy about flaunting her impressive physique on social media. Another recent addition to her feed saw her lying across the sand in a black thong bikini. That look also proved popular and earned over 41,000 likes.