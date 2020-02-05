Buxom Blond Leanna Bartlett Nearly Falls Out Of Rope Bikini While Soaking Up The Sun

Blond beauty Leanna Bartlett has amassed a solid following of 3.3 million on Instagram largely by looking smoking hot in the skimpiest outfits she can find. From revealing lingerie to sexy dresses, she has proved that she knows how to work the camera. Her latest update on the photo-sharing site showed her rocking a bikini that looked like it could barely contain her.

Leanna’s bikini — what little there was to it — was white. The top was a bandeau style, which had an open front held together by pieces of rope. It not only gave her followers a nice look at her cleavage, it flashed quite a bit of underboob as well. In fact, it looked like she might fall out of it if she was not careful. The barely-there bottoms were a low-cut style that used ropes as side straps.

In the picture, the statuesque model faced the camera while standing outside near a table. The sun hit her flawless, honey-toned skin, and it looked as though her abs and the tops of her thighs were wet — possibly from sweat. She leaned against the back of a chair while standing with one hip slightly to the side. The provocative pose showed off her long, lean body as well as her flat abs and curvy hips.

The stunner held her hands over her head and ran them through her long, luscious hair. Her head was slightly tilted, and she had a seductive expression on her face as she closed her eyes and parted her lips. The model wore smoky eye shadow, thick lashes, and a nude gloss.

Leanna kept the caption short, stating that the bikini was from Beach Bunny Swimwear.

Not surprisingly, the comments section was filled with heart and flame emoji. Some fans were a little more expressive and told her what they thought about the steamy photo.

“Wow what a[n] exquisite heavenly goddess,” raved one follower.

“That swim top looks like it’s holding on for dear life!” joked a second Instagrammer.

“Girl…. you are to [sic] good to be true!” a third fan told her.

“Love how your body keeps getting more voluptuous and the bikinis keep getting smaller,” a fourth follower commented.

Leanna’s body seems to be made for bikinis, and she has shared images of her modeling dozens of them on Instagram. One of her more popular posts in recent days was a video in which she wore a floral two-piece while walking along the beach and sipping a Bang energy drink.