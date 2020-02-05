WWE Rumors: Legendary Former Champion Reportedly Might Not Be Appearing At ‘Super ShowDown’ After All

Just days after rumors suggested that WWE Hall of Famer Sting would be among the legends brought back for this year’s edition of Super ShowDown, reports now claim that the onetime “Icon” of the long-defunct World Championship Wrestling might not be making an appearance.

Citing information from PWInsider, Wrestling Inc. wrote on Tuesday that a few weeks ago, there was a “push” to invite Sting to Super ShowDown and have him show up on WWE’s first Saudi Arabia-based pay-per-view of the new year. However, backstage rumors from this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw hinted that the talks between both parties had “died down.” The outlet added that it wasn’t clear what WWE had planned for the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion at Super ShowDown.

While it seems that Sting won’t be flying to Saudi Arabia for the upcoming pay-per-view, everything looks to be in place for his former WCW colleague and fellow WWE Hall of Famer, Bill Goldberg, to appear at the show. Again citing PWInsider, Wrestling Inc. wrote that Goldberg will be showing up as advertised on this week’s Friday Night SmackDown, where he will be announcing his Super ShowDown opponent.

Assuming Sting eventually gets booked to appear at Super ShowDown, there’s a possibility he may simply be asked to cut a promo for the live audience or hype up one of the scheduled matches, as opposed to actually competing in the ring. As reported last year by The Inquisitr, WWE officials are reluctant to clear the 60-year-old for any type of in-ring action because they believe it’s too risky, given his age and the neck injuries that forced him to retire a few years prior.

Despite all the aforementioned variables making a comeback very unlikely for Sting, Forbes noted earlier this month that WWE has, in recent years, softened its stance on barring wrestlers with “major injuries” from coming out of retirement. Both Daniel Bryan and Edge have made successful in-ring returns after previously retiring from professional wrestling, while the likes of Jason Jordan and Paige are said to be working on making comebacks that were once thought to be “improbable.”

This year’s Super ShowDown is scheduled to take place on February 27 at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. So far, two title matches have already been confirmed for the event — a WWE Championship match between Brock Lesnar and Ricochet, and a SmackDown Tag Team Championship match between The New Day and The Miz and John Morrison.